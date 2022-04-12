Does sleeping on a silk pillowcase really lead to better hair days?

Bedding oftentimes has benefits that go beyond comfortability. Bamboo or eucalyptus-infused sheets, for example, aren’t just cosy—they can help keep hot sleepers cool overnight. Silk is another fabric type that has some extra perks; many beauty experts claim that sleeping on the material leads to better hair come morning. While it is clear that a silk pillowcase is soft to touch (and therefore, the scalp) do they really boost hair health? Ahead, hair care experts weigh in.

The benefits of silk

If you’re trying to improve the health of your hair, sleeping on silk pillowcases is the way to go. The reason? Silk is smooth and soft, which helps minimise static on hair—and mitigates other hair-related concerns. “Friction from cotton can disrupt the cuticle layer, leading to frizz, breakage, sleep crease, and dry strands,” says Justine Marjan, a celebrity hairstylist. “Silk doesn’t absorb or pull moisture from your skin the way traditional cotton pillowcases do, leaving hair hydrated and frizz-free.” Plus, according to Richy Kandasamy, a hair colourist and a member of R+Co Collective, resting your head on this fabric will keep textured hair fresher and less “slept on” upon waking.

Image Courtesy: Max Vakhtbovych/Pexels

How a silk pillowcase impacts different hair types

For those with textured and curly hair, sleeping on silk bedding is especially beneficial, since strands will “look less dehydrated, shinier, and the curl pattern will look healthier,” notes Kandasamy. Those with straight and wavy hair can also benefit from covering their pillows with this fabric. “When you lie on a silk or satin pillowcase, the natural oils from your hair are maintained, rather than soaked up, leaving your hair nourished (instead of dry and without shine),” the hair colourist adds. And if you like to blow out your hair, these pillowcases can even extend the life of the style. Since the silk encourages the outer layer of your hair cuticles to lay flat, adds Marjan, so strands look and feel smoother—just like silk.

Hero and Feature Image: Courtesy Igor Ustynskyy / Getty Images

