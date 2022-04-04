Clarins supports Malaysian rainforest reforestation with APE Malaysia for Earth Day

The French brand Clarins has come a long way since it was founded back in 1954. In the last decade alone, it has achieved many notable milestones. In 2014, the beauty brand ended its use of plastic microbeads. In 2020, Clarins has managed to achieve carbon neutrality. In light of Earth Day 2022 on 22 April, the brand partners with a local initiative to give back to nature.

Looking into the future — where the brand intends to introduce 100% recyclable packaging and further reduce its carbon footprint by the year 2025 — this year, in conjunction with the upcoming Earth Day, Clarins Malaysia will be initiating a local partnership to support Malaysian rainforest reforestation with Animal Projects & Environmental Education Sdn Bhd (APE Malaysia).

With 14 long years of experience with replanting activities, APE Malaysia works to assist the restoration of destroyed habitats to preserve the remaining biodiversity and wildlife in these sanctuaries. Aside from its partnership with Clarins Malaysia, APE Malaysia has also previously worked with multiple organisations, NGOs, and Sabah government agencies to champion sustainability in the region.

The Sabah Wildlife Department has assigned six plots for APE Malaysia, and throughout 2007 – 2021, it recorded some smashing success. More than 50,000 trees were planted over the years, with 75-85% of survival rate. Each forested plot has seen the generation of junior canopy within 3 years of maintenance, with each tree being at least 12 feet tall.

Image credit: Clarins Malaysia

The accredited social enterprise centres its efforts on conservation projects in hopes of creating a sustainable future. In this particular collaboration, Clarins Malaysia and APE Malaysia will ROAR — Restore Our Amazing Rainforest. Taking it one tree at a time, these two parties aim to address the fragmented landscapes in the Lower Kinabatangan Wildlife Sanctuary, Sabah.

So how can you help? You can play an active role in this endeavour by stocking up on your favourite Clarins goodies at Clarins Retail Boutiques and Skin Spa from 4 April 2022 until the end of the month. You can opt to sign-up to have your tree planted on your behalf under this ROAR initiative.

For each sign-up, you will have one sapling planted in your name, complete with a year’s worth of maintenance to ensure that it survives the elements. On top of that, you will also receive an e-certificate with the GPS coordinates of the site — convenient info to have.

Featured image credit: Clarins Malaysia