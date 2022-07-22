Eight must-have celebrity fragrances, and how to get them in Malaysia

When it comes to creative endeavours, celebrities seem to find more and more outlets to explore — from designing their own fashion line to dipping their toes in the world of cosmetics and skincare. On that front, these stars are almost as good as (if not even better than) the biggest names in the fragrance world. These are the top celebrity fragrances that are worthy of their notable status.

We have long left the era of Britney Spears’s iconic Fantasy perfume range, or Katy Perry’s fragrances, with their gorgeous feline flacons. The celebrity fragrance world is going through its very own renaissance.

Not only does Hollywood see more and more new faces, but household names are also making their foray into this side of the business. In fact, some of these businesses are so successful that they are trailblazing a new path of inclusivity, such as Rihanna’s beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin.

Especially for fans of these individuals, the fragrance is another facet of their idols that they get to explore. While live concerts, merch, and their art are all wonderful to experience, there is a certain je ne sais quoi that a celebrity fragrance adds to the everyday. Read on to get to know your next favourite fragrances.

The latest celebrity fragrances to discover:

Chriselle Lim’s Missing Person

A trio of Missing Persons. Image credit: Phlur

This viral perfume easily tops the chart as it has already caused some major waves in this side of the business. The perfume is currently one of the most sought-after juices, and it’s all because of Chriselle Lim’s influence. Owner and creative director of the brand Phlur, the beauty was inspired by a pivotal moment of her life and created Missing Person.

The unisex fragrance is a blend of comforting accords of white musk, sheer white florals, and translucent woods. The brand describes this scent as “if nude were a perfume.” Colour us intrigued.

Discover more here.

Ariana Grande’s Cloud Intense

More is more, after all. Image credit: Ariana Grande

If all those viral TikTok videos were any indicator, practically everybody has grown to love this singer-songwriter’s Cloud perfume. But if you prefer a heavier and more lactonic version of the perfume, it’s time to be acquainted with its flanker, the Cloud Intense.

This enhanced composition shares similarities with its predecessor, but with the addition of seductive ambroxan, and soft and diffusive cashemeran.

shop here

Billie Eilish’s Eilish

As soulful as the star herself. Image credit: Billie Eilish Fragrances/Instagram

Nobody could have predicted that the 20-year-old superstar was going to drop a fragrance — but now that it has come to fruition, Eilish (the perfume) has quickly gained fans. Much like her music, the debut perfume is intoxicatingly good. For the singer, the scent is so nostalgic and takes her back to days before her superstardom.

Packaged in a golden flacon, the gourmand fragrance is brought to life by notes of sugar, red berries, vanilla, cacao, and warm amber.

Discover more here.

Rihanna’s Fenty

Classic. Image credit: Fenty Beauty

Even celebrities love how Rihanna smells. For a long while, the singer championed Killian’s Love Don’t Be Shy. However, now that she has her very own beauty brand, it only seemed logical that she bottled up her own concoction. The result? The Fenty Eau de parfum.

At the time of the launch, this was easily the celebrity fragrance to own. With notes of magnolia, musk, tangerine, and Bulgarian rose, the perfume envelops its wearer in a warm floral hug.

shop here

Jennifer Lopez’s One

A JLo perfume never fails. Image credit: Jennifer Lopez

Acing the celebrity perfume game is nothing new to JLo. After the huge success of Glow, and its flanker Miami Glow, she has cemented her name in this world of beauty. Now, the newly-married introduces a fragrance for women: One.

Featuring a balance between floral notes of freesia, jasmine, and peach blossom, and earthy notes of cedar, suede, and oakmoss.

shop here

Dolly Parton’s Scent from Above

Wonder no more what this country legend loves to smell. Image credit: Scent Beauty

The country legend drew inspiration from her 1974 album, Love is Like a Butterfly to create the bottle of this fragrance. The juice itself took two years to create, and Dolly shared that she look to some of her most beloved bath oils, different perfumes — even flavours! — before she finalised Scent from Above.

That has resulted in this gorgeous amber floral celebrity fragrance, that sees a blend of fruity notes (pear, blackcurrant, and mandarin orange), florals (peony, jasmine, vanilla orchid, and lily-of-the-valley), and a polarising array of bases (musk, sandalwood, patchouli, and fir).

shop here

Sabrina Carpenter’s Sweet Tooth

Candy overload. Image credit: Scent Beauty

Sabrina Carpenter has been keeping busy. She’s just dropped her latest album emails i can’t send, and now she’s coming out with her first-ever fragrance, Sweet Tooth. Inspired by her love for everything sweet, the 23-year-old is releasing the full size this September.

For now, you can sample it here. Expect a beautiful creation made out of candied ginger, chocolate marshmallow, coconut milk, Madagascar vanilla, and Chantilly cream.

shop here

Lauren Conrad’s Love

Conrad’s debut fragrance is an ode to her relationship. Image credit: Scent Beauty

American TV personality Lauren Conrad just released the romantic Loved fragrance. Packaged in a sleek white flacon, everything about the fragrance exudes class. As her first foray into fragrance, Lauren looked back into her own love story to create this scent.

Featuring a beautiful mixture of white tea, gardenia, peony, and musk, this celebrity fragrance also comes with a body lotion for anybody that loves to layer their perfumed goods.

shop here

Featured image credit: Billie Eilish Fragrances; Hero image credit: Billie Eilish Fragrances/Instagram & Scent Beauty