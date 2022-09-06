Empowering women of the Armani Lip Power campaign share their wisdom

Graceful and sophisticated, these women depict the ideal Armani Woman through powerful femininity in their everyday lives.

From bold lips pour words of wisdom as they share the sources of their inner strength and how they pursue self-empowerment in their respective fields. Accompanying them on the journey is the Armani Lip Power Longwear Satin Lipstick.

With eight hours of vivid colour, Armani Lip Power Longwear Satin Lipstick combines the vibrancy of lipstick with the comfort of a moisturising balm for silken lips that bring inner beauty out. With an innovative drop-shaped bullet, the lipstick delivers precise application of bright pigments in one swipe. The Satin Finish Oil coats and protects lips for a lush pout, while Semi-Volatile Oil enhances hues, giving lips an ultra-soft feel.

Alia Bastamam, Founder of Alia Bastamam

Armani Lip Power Shade: 405 Sultan

“I feel beautiful when I’m well-rested, and I’ve got a good lipstick on!” Alia Bastamam confesses with a laugh. A vibrant woman who marches to the beat of her own drum, she discovered her raison d’être as an eight-year-old, enamoured with her grandmother’s vintage sewing machines. Inspired by the women around her, she grew into one of the nation’s leading fashion designers.

Alia Bastamam launched her eponymous brand in 2010, focusing on made-to-measure creations from its Atelier and Bridal lines. Growing and evolving, the brand has found its niche in luxury ready-to-wear with specific attention to resort-centric designs. An avid entrepreneur, Alia later ventured into numerous collaborations alongside launching a sister label called ALIA B to cater to a broader customer base with accessible and affordable designs. Gaining many accolades throughout her journey, she is confident her life’s work is on the right track.

“It is a ritual to say at least one nice thing to myself each day. At the same time, I acknowledge the areas that I need to improve on. In a way, how I treat myself reflects how I treat the woman I work alongside. I value creating a constant flow of empowerment,” Alia mentions. The young designer believes self-empowerment is key to understanding your identity without another defining who you are and how you should act. “In my line of work, I don’t make my designs wear the woman – I create looks to make her feel beautiful.”

Sharifah Amani, Actress & Filmmaker

Armani Lip Power Shade: 109 Intimate

Sharifah Amani has ageless beauty and expresses confidence through a great sense of humour. As an actress, Sharifah’s portrayal of the character Orked in Yasmin Ahmad’s Orked trilogy – including “Sepet”, “Gubra” and “Mukhsin” – lives warmly in the hearts of Malaysians. Besides memorable performances in film, television and theatre productions, Sharifah has directed a few short films, including “Sangkar”, “Kampung Bangsar” and “5 Minit”.

Dedicated to her honing her craft, Sharifah has no airs and graces about being an icon. “What gives me confidence is the fact that I am as imperfect as everyone else – exactly how God intended it,” the director shares. A self-described people-person, she finds inspiration in observing how others live, love and care for one another. “I find inspiration in the young people of Malaysia, their courage in being vocal to stand up for their rights,” she voices.

Asked what makes her feel beautiful, Sharifah smiles. “It’s in the way my fiancé looks at me,” she replies bashfully. “It is the look of love from the people I love – my momma makes me feel pretty, as do my sisters, nieces and nephews. If I can also keep smiles on their faces, it makes me feel good.”

Izrin Ismail, Managing Director of Innai Group

Armani Lip Power Shade: 202 Grazia

A designer who knows how to make a statement, Izrin Ismail is the managing director of Innai Group and the founder of Innai Red. The local bespoke fashion label creates exquisite traditional couture-esque ensembles for bridal, evening wear and other special occasions. Founded in 2012, the company has dressed celebrities and royalty over the last decade, staying true to Izrin’s vision of defying trends with artfully feminine silhouettes.

“What empowers me is the support drawn from my brand, friends, and customers. I always feel inspired to push myself for these women to create something exciting for them – whether it’s a collection, capsule, or collaboration,” the bubbly designer admits.

Having confidence is key to self-empowerment, especially while handling challenging situations. “In my line of work, there are always boundaries to establish,” Izrin mentions. Occasionally, customers approach with reference photos from other local designers, requesting bespoke designs that adapt heavily from the reference work. “That’s where we normally put our foot down and help them as thoughtfully and professionally as we can,” the designer voices with integrity.

She also finds confidence through taking care of her appearance daily. “I need to get dressed up. Light makeup wand having my hair blown out keep me feeling like myself!”

(Outfit: AFIQ M.)

Cheryl Samad, Actress & TV Presenter

Armani Lip Power Shade: 405 Sultan

A dramatic spirit, Cheryl Samad has always lived her life in the spotlight with grace and stunning vibrance. An award-winning television actress, Cheryl played the lead role in “Ghost”, one of the nation’s longest-running recurrent TV soaps. Having dabbled in singing and performing on Broadway, she acknowledges TV presenting is her true love. The host of MTV Asia and “Malaysian Idol”, Cheryl was also the face of the 2017 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games opening and closing ceremonies.

“What gives me confidence is a happy attitude. When I start the day telling myself that it is going to be a good day, it sets the tone, and I feel confident that everything will go my way,” the cheerful actress explains.

Cheryl acknowledges that her journey to self-empowerment was not a matter of mindset but gaining experience. “When I first got into the industry, I was a teenager and could not assert myself. I would listen to people and go with the flow, but at this age, I realise that the only thing you need is to be comfortable with yourself. Being comfortable with yourself means you’ll never compromise on who you are. Just be your authentic self, and everything will be fine.

Melissa Sin, Founder of The Bag Atelier

Armani Lip Power Shade: 109 Intimate

Melissa Sin is the executive director of SKB Shutters Corporation Berhad and the founder of The Bag Atelier. The accessories company specialises in embellished minaudières, reflecting the businesswoman’s fondness for sequins, beading, semi-precious stones and other enhancements. Melissa’s sparkling creations command attention and require a certain amount of confidence to carry off.

“Presently, what motivates me is my work and the sense of accomplishment it brings,” Melissa shares. As concepts and ideas come to fruition, it fuels a strong sense of professional satisfaction and empowerment. “From time to time, it’s important to pause and ask ourselves why we’re doing what we’re doing and if it still gives us a sense of purpose,” the dynamic entrepreneur advises.

Melissa admits to having had to overcome feeling burned out and has learned to appreciate taking life one step at a time. “Speak to people who can be mentors to you. Establish a good support network, and you will be able to empower yourself. You can’t do it alone – that’s for sure. The term ‘self-empowerment’ sounds lonely, but I believe it comes from being able to leverage on a strong network.”

Aishah Sinclair, TV Host & Radio Announcer

Armani Lip Power Shade: 202 Grazia

A mother, wife, entrepreneur, environmentalist, actress, TV host and radio announcer, Aishah Sinclair is a woman of many hats. “My kids are my motivation, not my excuse,” reads her Instagram bio, revealing her most empowering source of encouragement. Aishah is the proud spokesperson for Yayasan Anak Warisan Alam (YAWA), which promotes youth awareness of ecological issues and sustainable development. The “Mix FM Breakfast Show” host has thrown her support behind numerous green efforts, including making a personal commitment to veganism in 2017.

“In this industry, you must be able to empower and motivate yourself. When you put yourself out there, you are open to criticism and so being able to pick yourself up afterwards is important. No matter how famous, popular or high and mighty a person may be, words can hurt,” Aishah reveals. Although she admits there is a lot of pressure to look a certain way, she explains her husband never fails to make her feel beautiful. “He sees me at my worst and still appreciates that. It reminds me that it doesn’t matter what you look like because everybody is beautiful to someone.”

(Outfit: AFIQ M.)

Sharifah Sakinah, Actress & Producer

Armani Lip Power Shade: 202 Grazia

Sharifah Sakinah cuts a bold figure with her buzz cut, shedding an old image to embrace a sense of pure beauty. The “Rise to Power: KLGU” actress advocates for body positivity, fitness and good mental health, especially conscious of the message she wants to impart to her young daughter. “I am surer every day that I have so much confidence because of my daughter. I am strong for her,” the proud mother shares.

Open about her experiences as a woman with ADHD, Sharifah recognises that self-empowerment is crucial, but so is receiving support from the system and the surrounding community. “It’s not even a disease to me, I think it’s a blessing from God, and I treat it as a gift,” the actress admits.

Where beauty is concerned, Sharifah shares that the secret to feeling good is to be authentic. “You need to tell yourself you look beautiful and have the courage not to worry about what society thinks about you. You can’t pick fights with naysayers, so keep quiet and have fun being yourself!”

(Outfit: KHOON HOOI)

Dr. Jezamine Lim Iskander, CEO & Co-founder of Cell Biopeutics Resources

Armani Lip Power Shade: 405 Sultan

Armed with a genial smile, Dr. Jezamine Lim Iskander commands attention with great poise. A graduate of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia with a PhD in stem cells and tissue engineering, she was the first female doctoral candidate in the field. “I have learned to assert myself by being persistent, determined, and not taking ‘No’ as an answer,” she mentions. Through a strong passion for research in the healthcare sciences, Jezamine established Cell Biopeutics Resources (CBR) as a centralised and comprehensive hub for accessing global stem cell therapies on the market.

Her secret to success is to focus on her strengths. “We all have our strengths and weaknesses. When we nurture the strengths we have, we elevate!” Jezamine explains. She also finds power in taking accountability for her actions, honouring her principles, and remembering the importance of being kind to herself.

Although the work is demanding, she acknowledges feeling blessed to have found her passion. Yet, her true inspiration lies in her role as a mother. “My three munchkins are my source of inspiration. I believe, as parents, we need to set a precedence for our children. We must inspire and create an environment for them to grow up in where they learn lessons that will nurture them in life to grow into passionate, caring, and strong individuals.”

(Outfit: MAARIMAIA)

