Cosmetic tattooing guide: Everything you should know about permanent makeup

Waking up with your brows, eyes and lips perfectly done each day reduces plenty of time getting ready. With cosmetic tattooing (or permanent makeup) on the rise, here is all you need to know about the timesaver.

Permanent makeup is the new popular trend

The permanent makeup fad is currently at an all-time high. It is definitely cooler than what you’re imagining. From microblading to permanent eyeliner and other methods are becoming increasingly popular. Can you imagine waking up and not having to put on makeup before heading out the door? For that, all you need is some permanent makeup.

What is permanent makeup?

Permanent makeup is a tattoo technique that may leave you with full brows, tinted lips, a sharp cat eye, concealed under eyes and more for years without the need of any products. Unlike tattooed makeup of the 1980s and 1990s, permanent makeup nowadays looks like makeup rather than a line of tattooed ink along with your lids or mouth.

Is cosmetic tattooing safe?

Permanent makeup or cosmetic tattooing can be totally safe, but there are certain aspects to consider ahead of time to avoid issues or infections. First, conduct extensive research about the studio. Visit their Instagram page to see before and after pictures, DM other clients, and ensure the artist is licenced to conduct the treatment. You know what to do if they don’t tick all the right boxes. And before you set an appointment, check with your dermatologist to be sure you don’t have any ink allergies or sensitivities. Also, make sure you’re taking good care of your permanent makeup while it’s healing.

How long does permanent makeup last?

It entirely depends on the treatment selected, although it usually lasts between one to three years. So, it’s not quite permanent, but it’s better than the lipstick/tint that smudges off your lips by the end of the day, right? And, unlike a regular tattoo, it does not last forever because permanent makeup does not reach the deeper layers of the skin—it is more of a superficial tattoo.

The most popular cosmetic tattooing options

Microblading

Technique: Pigment is pressed into hand-placed, hairlike strokes to fill in and/or extend and shape eyebrows

Procedure Time: 2 to 3 hours for the first treatment (with numbing cream); 1 to 2 hours for a follow-up

Healing: Flaking and scabbing for a week to 10 days

Results: Lasts anywhere from 1 to 3 years

Risks: Fuzzy lines, premature pigment fade, infection, allergic reaction, scarring, granulomas (inflammatory bumps surrounding the pigment)

Best Candidate: Someone with sparse or patchy brows seeking a fuller shape with natural looking hair strokes

Lip Blushing

Technique: Also called permanent lipstick or lip tinting, pigment is deposited into the entire lip area to create a wash of colour and/or the illusion of fuller lips

Procedure Time: 2 to 3 hours for the first treatment (with numbing cream); 1 to 2 hours for a follow-up

Healing: Flaking and scabbing for a week to 10 days

Results: Lasts anywhere from 1 to 2 years (fades faster than other areas)

Risks: Fuzzy lines, premature pigment fade, infection, allergic reaction, scarring, granulomas, herpes flareup (if present)

Best Candidate: Someone looking for a slight colour enhancement and the illusion of fullness

Permanent Eyeliner

Technique: Pigment is hand-placed above the lash line to mimic eye pencil or liquid eyeliner, with or without a winged corner

Procedure Time: 1 to 2 hours for the first treatment (with numbing cream); 1 to 2 hours for a follow-up (if needed)

Healing: Minor swelling, some flaking and scabbing for a week to 10 days

Results: Lasts anywhere from 1 to 3 years

Risks: Fuzzy lines, premature pigment fade, eyelash loss, infection, allergic reaction, scarring, granulomas

Best Candidate: A daily eyeliner wearer who wants a permanent solution and does not plan to get eyelid surgery (as this will distort the look of the tattoo)

BB Glow Treatment

Technique: a combination of powerful tinted serum applied using Microneedling method

Procedure Time: Depending on the skin coverage you are going for, or the intensity of the flaw that is being covered up

Healing: Minor swelling, mild redness

Results: 6 months

Risks: Pain, redness, pinpoint bleeding, temporary hyperpigmentation and infection

Best Candidate: If you have dull, uneven skin tone and texture, hyperpigmentation and discolouration, freckles or post-acne scars, you may be a good candidate for BB Glow.

If you’re tired of spending half your income on makeup products and really want an “I woke up like this” look, permanent makeup is the way to go. But, before you make an appointment, do your research and choose a specialist with expert training, experience, and license in the procedure you choose.

