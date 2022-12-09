Firmenich creates fragrance inspired by the 2023 Colour of the Year

Setting the trend for the coming year, fragrance and flavour giant Firmenich and colour expert Pantone Colour Institute collaborated to create a fragrance inspired by Viva Magenta, the 2023 Colour of the Year.

At its core, the 2023 Colour of the Year is inspired by nature. The exuberant shade is, according to Pantone, “a new animated red that revels in pure joy, encouraging experimentation and self-expression without restraint, an electrifying, and a boundaryless shade that is manifesting as a stand-out statement.”

Though many might mistake the colour to be a shade of pink, it is actually closer to the red-purple colour family. To arrive at this colour, Pantone takes a look at one of the world’s strongest and brightest natural dyes: the red of cochineal.

If you’re wondering what cochineal is, it is a type of insect from which we derive the natural dye carmine. These days, the dye is primarily used as a colourant in food and cosmetics.

Firmenich’s olfactive take on the 2023 Colour of the Year

Striving to achieve the optimism and rebellious spirit of Viva Magenta, Firmenich went on a journey to create Live Bold Eau de Parfum. This includes a nod to its Flavour of the Year, dragon fruit.

The fragrance creation is not only centred around the fresh tropical fruit, but it also takes other magenta-hued ingredients such as earthy beet and rich magenta vetiver. Coupled with Firmenich’s EmotiOn programme, which “creates wellness fragrances that deliver scientifically validated and regionally relevant emotional benefits,” the senior perfumer Gabriela Chelariu brought Pantone’s vision for Viva Magenta to life via Live Bold. She said, “Together, colour and fragrance contribute to creating a multi-sensorial and unforgettable experience for consumers.”

Taking it a couple of steps further, Live Bold arrives in candle form, as well as an immersive multi-sensory experience that’s available in the metaverse.

