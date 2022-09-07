The best tweezers to use to shape and groom your brows

When it comes to the best facial hair removal tools, the humble tweezer still reigns supreme. Finding the best tweezers for hair removal may be daunting, whether you’ve been using the same ones since high school or are searching for your first set. Check out the best high-quality tweezers for perfectly shaped brows below.

What to look for in a tweezer?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goodiebox Nederland (@goodieboxnl)

Experts believe that stainless steel tweezers are the best since they are non-allergenic and do not irritate the skin. It is also extremely resilient and easy to maintain hygiene with. The metal used to make tweezers is important, but so is a rather surprising detail: the grip. A tweezer’s hold and tension are critical features. You should have confidence in how a tweezer fits in your fingertips and has the appropriate level of tension to allow you to execute your work efficiently.

How do you use a tweezer to shape your eyebrows?

Step 1: Begin by brushing the brows up to make it easier to view the hair to be plucked.

Step 2: Holding the tweezers at an angle, pluck the hair strands to create the desired brow shape. Make sure not to over-pluck.

Why should you buy a tweezer?

Keep your brows in check

Of course, you already know that tweezers are essential for eliminating pesky brow hair, but it’s worth emphasising again. A reliable pair may be used to shape and pluck stray hairs, allowing you to have perfect brows all day, every day.

Can be used to apply falsies

Have you ever pondered wearing false eyelashes but were put off by the thought of actually applying them? Tweezers come in helpful here! Using tweezers to hold and place your false lash strip or individual lashes will allow you to achieve a more precise, flawless application without ruining your eye makeup look.

Add detail to your manicure

Do you want to make a detailed nail art design? Tweezers can help you create precise patterns. After your base coat has dried, drop a pointed pair into a different nail polish colour and draw! Tweezers may also be used to precisely apply gems and decals to your manicure.

Can be used to pluck a few stray grays

We’re not suggesting you pluck out every grey hair on your head, but if you spot a grey hair or two along your hairline and don’t have time to visit the salon, you can pluck them using tweezers.

Add rhinestones to glam up your makeup look

What do you suppose goes into creating that glitzy festival makeup look you see all over Instagram? Nobody uses their fingers to place gems and rhinestones on their faces; it’s all done using tweezers! Pick up and place gems with them to complete a glittery, fun festival makeup look. #CoachellaReady!

Can be used to contour your nose

Last but not least, you can contour your nose with tweezers. Dip your tweezers into concealer or foundation one to two shades darker than your skin tone. Then, run the tweezers down your nose’s sides. With a makeup blender, blend and buff the two lines to create a perfectly contoured nose!

All Images: Courtesy ShutterstockThis story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.