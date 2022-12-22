Get the spa experience at home with these quintessential skincare lines

When it comes to achieving the perfect skin, you simply cannot beat the performance of spa skincare lines. If you can’t fit spa appointments in your already-brimming calendar, or even if you’re looking to elevate your self-care routine, build your at home spa kit with these efficacious skincare goodies.

There’s truly no beating the spa-going experience. As much as you may want to visit your favourite spas regularly, a busy schedule might get in the way. However, don’t let this abstain you from pampering yourself right at home. Especially with these spa-grade (and some of them medical-grade, too) skincare products, a DIY spa day at home is totally doable—and you will even achieve some spa-level results too. Keep reading to discover our top picks.

What to look for when building your at-home spa kit

Efficacy

First and foremost, all skincare products must work. But when it comes to this particular category, you may want to look into more advanced formulas, professional-strength potency, or even patented technology.

You don’t have to necessarily get prescription-grade skincare products to achieve your skincare goal. Sure, they are wonderful, because the formulas themselves have been researched and proven to work, are imbued with powerful, efficacious ingredients, and are likely to give you the result in a shorter amount of time.

But don’t discount over-the-counter skincare goods—once the research is out in the open, it’s fair game, and brands are quick to stay on the cutting edge.

Find products according your skin type

While efficacy may be one of your top priorities, sometimes more doesn’t actually mean more. Depending on your skin type, sometimes a less potent formula might just be what the doctor ordered. It’s common for professional-grade beauty products to potentially cause irritation when you have a compromised skincare barrier, so it’s best to speak to trusted dermatologists before integrating these into your routine.

It also pays to read up a bit on the active ingredients to ensure that it’s what’s best for your skin type and to also be on the lookout for potential signs of irritation. But when in doubt, always ask the consultants both on-site and online.

The luxe factor

Ultimately, you’re going to want to go for items that have the luxe factor, particularly when you have to put in the leg work. Calming scents (or none at all if that’s your preference) and pleasing textures play significant roles in this area, so explore these brands in person if possible.

Ideally, find formulas that are fast-absorbing while also leaving your skin supple and soft to the touch. If you’re prone to dry, flaky skin, don’t be afraid to venture into thicker textures as it will help to maintain a level of moisture.

With these few pointers, deciding what goes into your at home spa kit should be a breeze.

The best brands to explore when building an at-home spa kit