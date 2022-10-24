Give your cheeks an incredibly dewy flush with these cream blushes

In case you somehow missed the memo: Blush is having a *major* moment. The best cream blush can do it all, whether you want a natural flush or to experiment with the sunburnt-blush trend. With all of these new trends, cream blush is more flexible than its classic, powder-based siblings. Here, we’ve picked up the best cream blushes on the market, from easy-to-apply sticks to cheek and lip duos.

If you want a dewy, fresh flush on your cheeks, a cream blush is the way to go. Just a small dab on your cheekbones and temples may perk up your skin just as effectively as some highlighter. And, unlike powder blush, which may look streaky or powdery if applied too strongly, cream blush is incredibly simple to apply—all you need is your (clean) fingers or a damp makeup sponge.

What is cream blush?

The texture of cream blushes is creamy. They blend in better and, in our opinion, seem the most natural. In addition, they are more hydrating than powder blushes. They generally leave skin dewy, and the best ones often have hydrating characteristics. They are also usually buildable, which means you may receive more or less pigment depending on how much you apply.

How to apply a cream blush?

You may apply it using a brush for greater precision and control over the intensity. For a more natural-looking flush, use your fingertips to blend it into the apples of your cheeks. Whatever method you use, remember that more isn’t always better. Cream blush is buildable, so start light and work your way up.

Cream blushes also work nicely with other products, such as a highlighter for an extra-glowy finish or a creamy bronzer for a sun-kissed, just-back-from-vacation makeup look. It can also be worn with other types of blushes. According to makeup artists, powder blushes provides the best burst of long-lasting colour, especially when used over cream blush. You’ll also get a more matte finish, if that’s your thing.

What to look for in a cream blush?

Consider the finish

Aside from the colour, the most significant consideration is the finish of your cream blush of choice (i.e., shimmery, satin, or matte). Why? If you have really oily skin and choose a product designed for drier skin, the colour deposit will most likely slide off by noon—or, if you have dry skin and choose an oily-skin blush, it will look splotchy and/or muddy. Consider your skin type and personal preferences before making a decision.

Texture

It might be a little hard to find the finest cream blush for you now that it’s 2022 and there are genuinely so many formulas out there—especially because it’s not just your regular “cream blushes” anymore. Gel-to-creams, cream-to-liquids, and even cream-to-powders are all options. Keep the following information in mind to make things much easier for you: The lighter the texture and consistency, the lighter it will feel on the face and the less colour deposit it will leave—whereas regular creams and cream-to-powder blushes will generally be more vivid and bright, but with a powder-like finish.

Skin tone

Choosing the perfect cream blush for your skin tone is similar to finding the right foundation for your skin tone. Find your skin’s undertone (cool, warm, or neutral) and then seek for a blush with the same undertone. Once you’ve achieved that, consider the following tips:

Deep skin tones: Those with deep skin tones should opt for vibrant, brilliant corals, neon pinks, and deep berry colours that are strong in the pan. To make it more intense, layer a cream blush with a powder blush in the same colour family.

Medium skin tones: Peachy pinks, subdued, and gentle blushes look great on those with medium skin tones for a natural, just-back-from-the-beach glow. Choose a rosy blush instead if you want a blush that stands out. It will not only balance out your yellow undertones, but it will also give you the most gorgeous flush.

Fair skin tones: Shimmery peach blushes or sheer berry colours that are blendable and buildable will look great on most fair skin tones.

With that in mind, it’s time to shop. We’ve compiled a list of the best cream blushes on the market, ranging from easy-to-apply sticks to cheek and lip duos.

Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock; Featured Image: Courtesy aliaabhatt/Instagram