Gucci Beauty Bar to Kate Spade’s Cabana: Fun pop-up events to check out in KL

Sure, a retail store is good and all, but have you truly experienced a pop-up booth? Brands go all out for events such as these, and you won’t want to miss out on this ephemeral experience.

From fashion to beauty to even K-entertainment, these are the fashion pop-up events to check out soon! Mark your calendars, plan it out with friends and make your way across town to soak in all these immersive affairs.

Gucci Beauty Bar Pop-Up





What’s better than a whole beauty counter filled with Gucci makeup? A whole pop-up experience for you to fully immerse yourself in. Housing all your faves of the brand in one spot, the Gucci Beauty Bar pop-up is a must-visit for any enthusiast.

Whether you adore the Maison for its fashion offerings or beauty items, the event should definitely be up on your social calendar. Take your best beauty friends and family and take in all that Gucci Beauty goodness together. Happening now until 29 May 2022, make your way to Suria KLCC Centre Court — you won’t miss it! — and replenish your favourite beauty items, or check out the latest releases in person.

But it’s not only that — the pop-up event also offers makeup services for you to enjoy. You can also experience purchasing a perfume or a pocket-friendly version of your tried-and-true Gucci Beauty items via a vending machine. To seal the deal, a wonderful gift-with-purchase combo is available so you can get a bang for your buck at the pop-up.

Kate Spade Cabana





From now until June 5, take a summery escape to the Kate Spade Cabana pop-up that’s taking over Level 11 of The KL Journal Hotel. However, if you’re reading this in the future, fret not, as the brand will return each summer with this immersive pop-up experience.

Open to the public on weekdays 3 pm-8 pm and weekends 11 am-8 pm, bask in the sun and in the Kate Spade atmosphere created by the touches of wicker and woven straw. Not only is it one of the most Instagrammable spots at the moment, but you can also win a Kate Spade shopping spree worth RM3,000 and staycation vouchers at The KL Journal Hotel.

Popsicles and giant Jenga sets also complete this fun location, the latter of which can be taken home with you with RM1,000 nett spend.

In the Soop pop-up store

View this post on Instagram A post shared by morningKall (@morningkall)

ARMY and CARAT unite! An ‘In the Soop’ themed pop-up store is here at 1 Utama Shopping Centre, and you can get all your merch (like plushies and stationeries) from now until 28 August 2022.

Previously available in Singapore, now Malaysian fans can get their dose of goodies from their favourite K-pop boybands BTS and Seventeen.

