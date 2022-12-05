New beauty launches: Sunday Riley, Fenty Beauty, and more

As we gear up for the festivities, we round up the best new beauty launches in November 2022 that are worth adding to your daily routine.

It’s the season of gifting. Whether you’re looking for the latest products as a self-reward (because, why not?) or as a splendid Christmas gift for your BFF, our November guide consists of every beauty drop from fragrance to skincare. If you missed out on our Christmas beauty gift guide, be sure to bookmark and check it out.

This month, Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Ice dominates the top of our list for its wet-look shine with a minty cooling effect. Sunday Riley’s C.E.O. Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Gel Cream and Bernard Cassiere’s Spirulina Youth Care DD Cream are on our radar if you’re searching for a super nourishing moisturiser. For those dealing with acne-prone skin, know that you’re not alone. We have discovered that La Roche Posay’s Effaclar Ultra Concentrated Serum works wonders, and you should read further to find out why.

In the fragrance department, we have our eyes (and nose) set on these fragrances – BOSS’ Bottled Parfum and Coach’s Open Road – as the perfect gift for your lucky man this year.

New beauty products we adore in November 2022: