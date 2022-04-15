Hailey Bieber finally reveals details about her new skincare line, Rhode

Hailey Bieber’s new skincare line, Rhode, has been a hot topic in the skincare industry for a while now. The much-awaited, Hailey Bieber’s Rhode is all set to drop this June 2022.

Drop everything that you’ve been doing as we’ve got the latest update on Hailey Beiber’s skincare line. The 25-year model finally decides to put a stop to all the teasing. After a whole lot of build-up, Hailey Bieber launched ‘Rhode’, which marks her debut in this lucrative arena. So, it is safer to keep your notifications on before the ace model goes MIA again.

Bieber took to her gram and finally broke the silence on her latest skincare line. Even before the official launch, the brand is already creating a buzz on social platforms with 137k followers. The skincare obsessive model dropped a glimpse of ‘Rhode’ with a glowing selfie of hers. The avid followers would spot the recurring theme of the ‘glazed donuts’ in the image.

Hailey Bieber Rhode skincare line: Everything you need to know

After gushing over her glammed-up aura, one can spot the caption indicating her launch in the month of June. According to several beauty handles, Hailey Bieber’s Rhode sure seems to grant us access to a plush range of serums, moisturizers, and more. The line supposedly aims at a more affordable platform as compared to fellow skincare brands. Rhode aims at setting sights on natural beauty with hydration as its core.

Since each of Hailey’s Instagram appearances is no less than a vision to behold, likewise how can one not expect a splendid outcome of this beauty venture of hers. It sure is commendable how the ace model managed to create such hype for her beauty brand by giving very little away. Hailey Bieber’s Rhode is set to steer her uphill on the beauty bandwagon.

Stay tuned for Hailey’s eccentric skincare range, till then tap ‘follow’ on Rhode’s Insta handle, and keep your alerts on the ringer for further updates.

All images courtesy: @haileybieber/IG

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India