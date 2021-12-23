Last-minute Christmas gifts for all the beauty lovers in your life

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. With Christmas 2021 around the corner, gifting must be on your mind, and we have created a holiday gift guide dedicated to the beauty enthusiast to ease your day.

Showering your loved ones with the perfect presents can be both exciting and stressful. With our curated guide, we are featuring products targeting all beauty enthusiasts. Whether your best friend or family member is looking for an at-home beauty tool or the latest skincare range to include in their beauty routine, we have it all.

If you’ve been eyeing Dr. Dennis Gross’ iconic Alpha Beta Universal Peels, you can purchase it with the moisturiser and cleanser. Fans of Gucci Beauty will certainly appreciate the limited-edition packaging on the best-selling Rouge à Lèvres Mat lipsticks. L’occitane has a lot to offer with its holiday gift sets. On our wishlist is the Delicious Almond Party Set – we are fans of the aromatic almond scent. In collaboration with fashion designer Phillip Lim, Aveda offers a range of limited-edition hair accessories made from recycled PET and organic cotton for the eco-friendly companion.

Does your partner take a liking to Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask? Get your hands on them in a set of three. If you’re looking for ways to spruce your Christmas decor this year, be sure to keep a lookout for the ornament gift sets too.



This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.

Browse our holiday gift guide catered to any beauty lover:

Hero image credit: L’occitane/Featured image credit: Ole Henriksen