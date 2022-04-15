How Nicola Peltz Beckham kept her wedding hairstyle smooth in the humidity

In case you missed it, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot. The grand nuptial was held at the Peltzs’ Palm Beach, Florida family estate in a star-studded event. But if there was anything that was working against the happy couple, it was the Sunshine State’s humidity that threatened to ruin Nicola Peltz’s wedding hairstyle.

Luckily, like many other silver screen stars, Peltz had her longtime hairstylist and friend, Adir Abergel, come into play. Abergel — who has previously worked on Jessica Biel’s and Anne Hathaway’s bridal hairstyles — and Peltz first created a mood board for the look, where images of early Claudia Schiffer and Brigitte Bardot enter the frame.

Taking the cathedral veil into consideration, Abergel shared that the half-up, half-down look was the way to go. After all, Peltz wears her hair down most of the time, and according to the hairstylist, “you don’t want to veer too far from who you are as a person—it’s about elevating their hair.”

In a conversation with Vanity Fair, the hairstylist admitted that his plan for Nicola Peltz’s wedding hairstyle was almost unravelled by the Floridian humidity and heat. According to Abergel (who is also the Creative Director at haircare brand Virtue Labs), Peltz’s wavy hair texture makes it susceptible to the tropical climate of the wedding location. To achieve picture-perfect, smooth locks, these measures are necessary.





Images credit: Virtue Labs

First, in order to eradicate texture, moisture is essential. A week ahead of the wedding, this hairstylist had Peltz using the Virtue Lab’s Restorative Mask all week long. On the big day itself, Abergel prepped the bride’s hair with Virtue Lab’s Healing Oil and Un-frizz Cream before going ahead to give her a blowout.

One final tip from the master hairstylist is this: “The secret to perfect bridal hair is to use another source of heat after you’ve blow-dried it. I used a large barrel curling iron to give it that high finish. I ran it over the hair and created little bends in it so her hair felt a bit more undone.”

Featured and Hero images credit: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram