How to perfect Marilyn Monroe’s iconic red pout, and the best lipsticks to shop

With the Blonde trailer’s recent drop, we’re zeroing in on Marilyn Monroe’s lip colour, as well as the iconic red lips that made the pout so recognisable.

The enigmatic screen icon is coming to Netflix on 28 September 2022. Starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, the movie is based on the best-selling novel by Joyce Carol Oates. An upcoming American historical drama, Blonde is a fictional depiction of the life of actress Marilyn Monroe.

From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves.

As the world patiently awaits its debut, let’s learn all about the distinct shade of lipstick that was made synonymous with Marilyn herself.

What lipstick did Marilyn Monroe wear?

Not only did she put Chanel No. 5 on the map, but she also cemented her go-to red pout into pop culture history. The striking beauty is known for bold choices of lip colours, and makeup historian and founder of Bésame Cosmetics Gabriela Hernandez took two long years to crack the code.

Through film footage and real makeup items from Marilyn’s personal collection, the historian was able to come very close to the exact shade of crimson that the icon herself adorned her lips with. After nailing down the shade, Hernandez then came up with the shade Red Hot Red lipstick, which is based on her look from Some Like It Hot.

But what were the exact lipsticks that Marilyn Monroe wear? Believe it or not, her possessions were up for auction in 2016 — and it included a used Revlon lipstick in the shade Bachelor’s Carnation. At the time, the item was expected to fetch between US$15,000 to US$20,000.

Aside from the drugstore option, the silver screen starlet also had a high-end lipstick from Guerlain. Although the signature Rouge Diabolique is no longer sold, the French brand has released almost an exact dupe: Guerlain KissKiss Shaping Lip Colour in Red Insolence.

How to draw Marilyn Monroe’s lips

However, it wasn’t just the lipstick that made the look. It turns out that Marilyn was a makeup prowess herself, employing tricks that lasted the test of time: lip contouring.

The first step for every seamless lip look is exfoliation. After securing that smooth base, accentuate the shape of your lips with a lip liner, preferably a deeper shade — to give the illusion of depth.

After that, evenly swipe on your shade of red (scroll below for the top Monroe-esque red lip colours), and be careful to not go over the line you had created. Finally, to create the plumpest of pouts, add a light layer of cream highlighter. Alternatively, you can also wear a gloss. Finally, perfect the lip look with a quick trace of concealer around the lips to erase any smudges or imperfections.

Best buys to recreate Marilyn Monroe’s lip look

Featured and hero images credit: Netflix