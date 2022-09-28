The most plush hyaluronic acid moisturisers that will rejuvenate the skin

If there’s one staple to ensure all-around hydration of your skin, it’s hyaluronic acid (HA). HA is a naturally occurring glycosaminoglycan that’s present in our connective tissues, eyes and skin. A hyaluronic acid moisturizer comes with the unique capacity of retaining water.
You can find hyaluronic acid as an active in almost every skincare product — hyaluronic acid serums, moisturizers, cleansers or face wash and even facial masks. A hyaluronic acid moisturizer is indeed a must-have for one’s vanity bag.
Benefits of hyaluronic acid
- Heals breakouts and wounds: Hyaluronic acid regulates the inflammation levels of skin to ensure quick healing of blemishes and wounds. It induces the production of blood vessels which help repair damaged skin and treat infections. This is why dermatologists recommend HA for acne-prone skin.
- Treats dry eyes: Hyaluronic acid is excellent in retaining moisture and does wonders to dry eyes. You may consider applying eye drops infused with hyaluronic acid. However, it is advised that you consult a dermatologist before settling on any eye care product.
- Relieves pain: Hyaluronic acid lubricates your facial bones to relieve stress from the muscles leaving a soothing effect. It also improves the elasticity of your face to keep the skin plump and supple. When your skin is adequately hydrated, it also exudes a natural and youthful radiance.
How to choose the best hyaluronic acid moisturizer?
When purchasing a hyaluronic acid moisturizer, check for the concentration. Anything below 2 per cent concentration should be ideal for your skin. As it’s an active, your skin might take some time to adjust to the acid. Always do a patch test to see if the formula causes any reactions. Ideally, hyaluronic acid is anti-inflammatory and should not harm your skin. However, if you notice rashes or any such concern after applying any HA-infused product, consult a dermatologist immediately and discontinue the product.
An excellent hyaluronic acid moisturizer is a must try which gives hydrated, plump skin.
Check out some of the best hyaluronic acid moisturizers to stay hydrated
The best hyaluronic acid moisturizers
Let your skin soak in the goodness of pristine thermal water right from the Himalayas and glow like morning dew! Try Mamaearth’s aqua glow gel face moisturizer to achieve plump and healthy skin. The solution is free of toxic chemicals like parabens and silicones and is packed with hyaluronic acid that provides intense hydration without turning your face greasy.
Rating: 4.4/5
If you want younger-looking and radiant skin, give this hydrating gel from Dot & Key a try. Infused with hyaluronic acid, the formula is gel-based and offers 72-hour hydration leaving your skin with a dewy glow. The product also contains rice water which is rich in antioxidants and vitamin E that helps brighten your complexion.
Rating: 4.6/5
Enhance the texture of your skin by giving it a revitalising boost with L’Oreal Paris’s hyaluronic acid day cream. The gel-based formula gets absorbed quickly and doesn’t leave any sticky residue. It seals moisture to keep your skin velvety soft and radiant. It also helps fight signs of ageing and reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots.
Rating: 4.4/5
Minimalist is known for the efficacy of its products and this face moisturizer promises to deliver all that it claims. Concocted with a blend of hydrating elements like glycerin and hyaluronic acid, this solution replenishes your skin and prevents damage from external aggressors. Another special ingredient in the formula is Marula oil, sourced from Switzerland, which deeply nourishes your skin to retain its natural moisture.
Rating: 4.4/5
Neutrogena is back with another award-winning formula which can do wonders to your dull and dry skin. Bring back the lost lustre with the Hydro Boost Gel, enriched with hyaluronic acid and notice visible results within a month. The formula is dermatologically tested and non-comedogenic.
Rating: 4.4/5
Pamper your skin with a gentle massage with this hyaluronic acid and ceramide-infused moisturizer from Re-equil. It’s highly recommended for a skin that’s itchy, flaky and acne-prone. The solution helps repair damaged skin and quickly heals breakouts and flare-ups, leaving your skin with a dewy finish.
Rating: 4.4/5
Formulated with Unique Water Lock Technology, the Aqualogica hydrating gel is one of a kind. It combines hyaluronic acid and coconut water to nourish your skin from within and flush out toxins. The gel-based formula penetrates deep into your skin and keeps it fresh, flawless and glowing.
Rating: 4.2/5
Say hello to this innovative face moisturizer crafted by Bobbi Brown. The solution is a powerhouse of herbal ingredients like clary sage, shea butter, hyaluronic acid and glycerin. These elements serve multiple functions, from strengthening your skin’s protective barrier and maintaining its moisture balance. The formula is lightweight and doesn’t clog your pores.
Rating: 4.6/5
Here’s a best-selling, hyaluronic acid-infused moisturizer from Dermalogica that can give you 48 hours of hydration without turning your skin oily. It’s formulated using Active HydraMesh Technology which not only seals moisture but also protects your skin from environmental stressors. It also contains antioxidant rich elements like vitamin C and grape seed extracts which prevent inflammations and irritations.
Rating: 4.2/5
Say goodbye to dull, rough and flaky skin with this hyaluronic cream crafted by Laneige. The formula is packed with hyaluronic acid and squalane ceramide, two of the most powerful hydrating elements. It delivers long lasting results after just 4 weeks of use. So, you’re not far from achieving that visibly firm, younger looking and supple skin you’ve always craved.
Rating: 5/5
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Hyaluronic acid is not just great at moisturising but also prevents signs of ageing and enhances the texture of your skin.
Answer: Hyaluronic acid is good at retaining water while also stretching your skin to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. The moisture retention helps improve the elasticity of your skin turning it smooth and plump. Another capability of hyaluronic acid is its healing powers. It treats blemishes and flare-ups gently and heals them without causing any further reactions.
Answer: Yes, hyaluronic acid is safe for use on a regular basis.
Answer: We recommend an HA concentration of below 2 percent for any skin type.
Answer: Hyaluronic acid can be used twice a day, in the morning as well as night, after you’ve properly cleansed your face. Ideally, you should apply a hydrating serum and coat it with a HA-infused moisturising cream or lotion.
Answer: Ideally, no! But if you’re stepping out during the day, applying sunscreen over your moisturizer is a must.
Answer: Yes, that’s perfectly fine, provided you apply sunscreen over your moisturizer.