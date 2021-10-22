I tried Pantene’s 30-Day Hair Miracle Challenge, and now I feel like a Supermodel!

A woman’s hair is her crown and glory, as the saying goes. I discovered the Pantene Miracles Color Shine Range, and the results have been too phenomenal not to share my account!

My hair is an extension of my identity and personality. I have coloured, chemically straightened, and bleached it to within an inch of its life. A natural curly girl with 3B locks, these processes strip moisture excessively, leading to dull, brittle hair. The confidence I feel leaving the salon is short-lived. Sassy red, sophisticated burgundy and funky pink hues fade quickly, giving way to revealing the frizzy, straw-like texture of my fried follicles.

If this experience sounds familiar to you, read on.

Wandering through Guardian, I was trawling through the haircare department looking for new products to try but overwhelmed by the options. A light raspberry pink bottle captured my attention in an instant. With a minimalist aesthetic, the bottle read “PANTENE Miracles Pro-V”. A soft gradient in design differentiated between the Pantene Miracles Color Shine Shampoo and the Pantene Miracles Color Shine Treatment. “A miracle is just what I need,” I thought, picking it up for a closer look.

“Try for 30 days for cashmere smooth, glossy coloured hair. A gentle treatment that prevents colour fading and damage,” the elegant bottle proclaimed. Encouraging better results with series usage, I selected the Pantene Miracles Color Shine Shampoo, Pantene Miracles Color Shine Treatment and Pantene Miracles Color Shine Capsule Mix Cream and proceeded home with high hopes. Could one range of products truly change my life?

My usual beauty preservation methods require a plethora of products to achieve the desired result. Costly and often time-consuming with so many added steps – it’s easy to want to give up on exploring trendy looks when maintenance becomes too much work.

After first use, the results were promising. Foam in my hands did not turn bright pink – my hair looked radiant, and it felt a little more manageable. By the end of the two-week mark, Pantene had me wholeheartedly convinced. Not only was the colour still on my head, but, if possible, it seemed to be more vibrant!

The secret? The damage to my hair is practically gone, undone, miracle’d-away! My curls are soft and glossy, catching the light and reflecting colours with ease.

With Pantene Miracles, three simple products offer what I need: gentle cleansing, fading prevention and damage repair. Convenient to use, the shampoo and colour treatment bottles come with a pump cap to easily dispense the product, eliminating the need to wrestle with slippery bottles in the shower.

I quickly noticed that a small amount of product goes a long way. Two pumps and the Pantene Miracles Color Shine Shampoo lathers up nicely with a pleasant aroma of rose and jasmine that is pleasant but not overpowering. The gentle formula has no added sulphates and rinses off easily, removing grease and product build-up without drying out hair.

The Pantene Miracles Color Shine treatment acts as a conditioner, easily sliding through my curls. This Pantene formula aims to repair damage caused by frequent colouring with premium beauty essence penetrating hair to restore it from within.

Finally, the Pantene Miracles Color Shine Capsule Mix Cream adds the finishing touch. Boosting the effects of preceding products, this highly concentrated premium beauty essence is a rich emollient. Small capsules contained within burst as the formula is mixed between wet palms, allowing the fresh beauty essence to sink deep into the hair and helps restore tresses. The Pantene Miracles Color Shine Capsule Mix Cream works by closing cuticles on the hair shaft, keeping dye particles inside and preventing fading after harsh treatments.

At the end of the challenge, my hair came back to life. Not only is the tone more intense than on day one, but as the range worked its magic, my hair texture has improved, with curls gaining more definition and bounce. As promised, prolonged use of the whole series achieves the best result: hair looks its best and feels healthy and nourished.

This quick routine was easy to commit to for rejuvenated hair that looks photoshoot-ready for the whole month. No other range has delivered results like this, and I have been reveling in the compliments received while stealing glances in the mirror to admire my reflection.

Creative content creator Celyn Lim’s account echoes my own, a positive experience across diverse hair textures that only speaks to the wonder of Pantene’s expertise in hair care. “I no longer need to spend most of my time struggling with hair damage caused by colouring and hair colour fading,” Celyn says, excited by the smooth and soft results on the first use.

I would encourage anyone who loves to bleach and dye their hair to take up the 30-Day Hair Miracle Challenge to see the results with their own eyes. You may find this is the Holy Grail you have been looking for – it will remain my one-stop solution for as long as I am enjoying wild new looks!

The Pantene Miracles Treatment Collection is available at all Guardian outlets and online at Lazada and Shopee.