Iconic Halloween makeup ideas for spooky season, from Bridgerton to Marilyn Monroe

Whether you want to go full Joker with face paint or keep it cool with a little faux vampire blood, Halloween makeup is always there to save the day. It’s inexpensive, simple, and can save even the most dreadful costume. Plus, if you’re not quite ready to attend a crowded bar crawl or house party, makeup is a great way to add a bit of spooky spirit to a movie night or a casual dinner party. We’ve put together a list of Halloween makeup ideas for every need and skill level.

Halloween makeup ideas to try this spooky season

Instagram provides the majority of our ideas every year, but it is especially useful for makeup inspiration this time of year. We selected the finest Halloween makeup ideas that have appeared on our feeds throughout the years, from pop culture moments to meticulously crafted, over-the-top Halloween costumes based on true works of art. We also have makeup tutorials for classic looks if you want to try your hand at creating them yourself.

Butterfly Eyes

Image: Courtesy Instagram/@tobi_tutorials

Butterfly eyeliner was one of the trendiest beauty fads on TikTok and Instagram, but if you’re more of a minimalist, it could be too much for everyday. Fortunately, it delivers just enough punch for Halloween, so no costume is necessary.

Bridgerton-inspired

This delicate, pink-toned makeup look would certainly wow Lady Whistledown, one can only hope. On the show, the Bridgerton ladies keep it natural and sweet, so imitate their look this Halloween by blending a few rose-toned eyeshadows all over your eyes and cheeks, and keeping your skin super glowy by using an illuminating moisturiser and lots of highlighter on your cheekbones, as YouTuber Sophie Schumann does in the tutorial above.

Bratz Doll

There are two kinds of people in this world: those who played with Barbies and those who played with Bratz dolls. If you’re the latter, this makeup style pays tribute to the most trendy bunch of dolls ever. The lip colours they use are iconic, so go for a bright shade with a lot of gloss.

Classic Joker

If you’re dressing up as a clown for Halloween and want to be creepy but not overly so, this is the look for you.

Julien Calloway

Image: Courtesy Instagram/@gossipgirl

There are plenty of notable beauty moments in the Gossip Girl revival—crimson Audrey’s lipstick and Monet’s twists spring to mind—but Julien’s metallic look is one of the show’s most iconic and so simple to recreate.

Dead Barbie

This Halloween, Barbie looks will be everywhere. But if the cute vibe isn’t your thing, how about this horrific, RIP version? Roxette Arisa, a YouTuber, elevated a classic pink Barbie eye look using liquid latex and special effects makeup. However, for a quick-and-easy alternative, smear red and black face paint around your mouth.

Marilyn Monroe

This Halloween, expect to see a lot of Marilyns in honour of the new film, Blonde, starring Ana De Armas. Whatever your feelings are on the film, it’s still an opportunity to go full glam for Halloween, with contour, red lipstick, winged eyeliner, neutral eyeshadow, and Marilyn Monroe’s distinctive beauty mark.

Zombie

If you have a contour palette lying around that you rarely use, now is the time to put it to use, since this zombie look is all about dramatic shadows and highlights.

Werewolf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☆olivia☆ (@olivia__makeup)

Makeup artist Olivia Hernandez demonstrates how to simply transform into a werewolf with products from your own house. “A super fun tip to achieve the look is using a combination of concealers and eye shadow to create the fur-like contours of your face,” she says.

Louis Vuitton Model

This is for the true fashion lovers out there who desire a look but also want a costume design that fits with a mask. With a smouldering eye and a splash of blush, pay homage to Marc Jacobs’ Louis Vuitton spring 2008 collection.

Hero Image: Chloe Morello/Instagram; Featured Image: Courtesy aidenleeartistry/Instagram

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.