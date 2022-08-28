Jennifer Garner’s beauty advice is refreshingly simple and wholesome

Jennifer Garner has always been open about her low-key approach to beauty and why you likely won’t find her in red carpet glam on the regular. It seems the mom of three is hoping to share that same philosophy with her kids, specifically her teenage daughters Violet and Seraphina, according to a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Jennifer Garner’s beauty advice for her daughters

“My beauty advice is always the same,” Garner told the outlet when asked what words of wisdom she’ll pass down to her daughters. “Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead,” said the 50-year-old actress. “We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face,” she explained.

Aside from suggesting her daughters avoid spending too much time looking in the mirror, Garner would also tell them to “be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into your face,” she said in the recent interview. “Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything. Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face,” said Garner.

While everyone is entitled to their own opinion when it comes to making cosmetic enhancements, it seems Garner prefers to let her natural looks shine through. That’s where taking care of her hair and skin health comes into play. “My hair philosophy is the same way as how I approach makeup, which is that if you take care of your skin and hair, then you should feel good without adding anything major,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “As I get older, I probably need more mascara or to give my roots a little help, but I don’t have to do that, because I know that my skin and hair are as strong as ever.”

Longtime fans know Garner keeps things low key when it comes to beauty. Last year, the Neutrogena spokesperson said she wants to “normalise looking normal,” in an interview with Today. She elaborated more on that philosophy in a 2021 interview with Shape. “I’ve focused on having the best possible skin that I can for my entire adult life. Because if my skin looks good, then I really don’t care about makeup or hair,” she said.

Her recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar also wasn’t the first time Garner shared her insights on overanalyzing in the mirror. “Just spend more time looking out instead of looking in a mirror and focus on what you can do for other people,” she said in a conversation with Kerry Washington for Entertainment Tonight back in February of this year. “I swear it will make you feel prettier and make you feel better about yourself.”

Next time you find yourself fixating on what you’re looking at in the mirror, take Garner’s advice and focus on the bigger picture.

