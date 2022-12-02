Jennifer Lopez’s ‘rich girl nails’ are so easy to copy

When it comes to statement manicures, fans can always look to Jennifer Lopez for inspiration. Whether she’s sporting an elegant and elaborate double French manicure or she’s keeping things classic with Essie’s budget-friendly Bordeaux, Jennifer Lopez never disappoints with her choice of nail looks. This time she is rocking her ‘rich girl nails.’

Jennifer Lopez rocks her ‘ rich girl nails ‘

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Lopez’s longtime nail artist, Tom Bachik, gave his famous client a simpler style he dubbed “rich girl nails.” Bachik recently showed off the newlywed’s holiday nails on Instagram, sharing a close-up shot of a neutral nail shade in a sophisticated, mid-length coffin shape. In the photo, Lopez’s nails are a backdrop for her massive square green diamond ring and silver wedding band, both of which she’s been sporting following her dual summer wedding celebrations with Ben Affleck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nails (@tombachik)

While Bachik has given Lopez intricate nail art in the past, this look seems super easy to DIY, provided you’ve got a few crucial at-home nail tools on hand. For prep, Bachik often uses his Tweezerman x Tom Bachik Ultimate Nail Care Set, a seven-piece set that includes the tools you’ll need to keep your nails in tip-top shape.

Starting with clean nails, you’ll want to file your nails into a soft, square coffin shape to copy Lopez’s tips. (Press-on nails are always an option if your nails are short or you haven’t mastered the coffin shape.) Bachik didn’t share the exact polish shade he used on the singer/actress, but he did comment on his inspiration. “We wanted rich girl nails for the Thanksgiving holiday. Nothing says that more than a beautiful creamy, full coverage greige — it’s very Chanel,” he told Vogue of the look.

After applying a base coat, you can score a similar shade to Lopez’s with Chanel LE VERNIS Longwear Nail Colour in Organdi, a full-coverage cool neutral with hints of pink. If you’d rather go “rich girl” on a boxed wine budget, no worries. Essie’s Topless and Barefoot, a beige pink which also bears a resemblance to Lopez’s nail colour. You’ll want to finish everything off with a clear top coat to keep your new manicure chip-free as long as possible.

As for Lopez, it seems she’s all set to celebrate the upcoming holiday. She recently shared a TikTok video with Affleck captioned with Thanksgiving-themed emojis and set to a sound about finding someone who “makes me the happiest I’ve ever been.” In the clip, the couple is all smiles and Lopez’s understated, wealth-exuding nails are on full display.

This story first appeared on www.shape.com

(Credit for the hero and featured image: Getty Images)

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from Shape.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Shape and the Shape Logo are registered trademarks of Meredith Corporation. Used under License.