Each month, the Prestige team curates all-new impressive products brought to you by beauty brands around the world — and available to purchase locally and/or online.

Here we have Fenty Skin’s nourishing body scrub that smells like summer, a new look for some favourites by Clé de Peau Beauté, and possibly your new favourite vegan mascara by Lush. These are our favourite new skincare and makeup to shop for in July:

Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden 1921 EDP

Gucci is celebrating its 100th anniversary with the gift of a very special EDP named 1921 honour of its birth year. The genderless fragrance which marks the latest addition to its collection named The Alchemist’s Garden, is a delicate blend of Neroli and the Limone Cedrato fruit from Florence, the city Gucci was born in. Adding richness to the recipe is oakmoss with an earthy note that neutralises some of the fresh sweetness of 1921. The fragrance comes in a green glass bottle inspired by vintage apothecaries, emblazoned with gold lettering.

Shop here

Clé de Peau Beauté’s limited edition range

Clé de Peau Beauté’s Key Radiance Care Regimen has just been redesigned for a limited time by renowned design duo Alex & Marine. A very iconic beauty product from the line is The Serum, made with the brand’s exclusive Skin Intelligence complex and Skin-Empowering Illuminator to enhance the skin’s ability to repair and protect itself against stressors. The Serum has been a longtime favourite of many, and that includes us, so we love the idea of splurging on a complete Clé de Peau Beauté set.

SHOP HERE

Fenty Skin Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub

Who doesn’t love the feeling of super soft skin? Fenty Skin’s new Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrubs works just as good as it smells: a tropical oil blend with coconut, cherry, pomegranate and pineapple. What’s really cool is that the scrub is made from sugar, salt, and actual superfine sand. Like all Fenty Skin products, this scrub’s packaging is made with 14% post-consumer recycled material and its formula is also vegan and cruelty-free.

SHOP HERE

Lush Lashes

If eyelashes are one of the few makeup items you use regularly, then it might be time to get one more: the new Lush Lashes. The mascara is not just another makeup item because it also packs the benefits of natural, lash conditioning ingredients like coconut oil and wheatgrass. It comes in the shade jet black, and is designed with a highly-buildable texture so you can go as natural or dramatic as you like.

SHOP HERE

SK-II Pitera Essence Limited Edition

In conjunction with the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Japanese skincare brand SK-II has launched a limited edition version of its own Facial Treatment Essence. A favourite worldwide, the essence is a best-seller thanks to its key ingredient that works like magic in slowing down the skin’s ageing process and imparting a radiating glow. The special edition comes in five vibrant shades with the word ‘Tokyo’ emblazoned across all-white bottles.

SHOP HERE

(Main image credit: Gucci)