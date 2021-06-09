Each month, the Prestige team curates all-new impressive products brought to you by beauty brands around the world — and available to purchase locally and/or online.

Crayon highlighters, a honey eye serum and Fenty Skin body cream, these are a few of our (new) favourite things.

Natasha Denona Face Glow Cream Shimmer

Natasha Denona Face Glow Cream Shimmer. (Image credit: Natasha Denona)

Natasha Denona is a makeup-artist-turned-beauty-entrepreneur with the latest brand to have on your radar, and vanity. Her aim is to create unique formulas made with high quality ingredients that are specially suited to the new generation of emerging makeup artists. Of these products, we like the Face Glow Cream Shimmer for just a pop of natural colour and a light-reflecting glow. For natural-looking contours, you can even tap the same shade across your eyelids and lips.

Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream

Fenty Skin Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream. (Image credit: Fenty Skin)

When your current body lotion runs out, this is the product you want your hands on next. Fenty Skin have launched a whipped oil body moisturiser that smells so delicious, and it hydrates skin without feeling too heavy or sticky — a perfect solution to humid weather and stuffy days on the couch. The moisturiser is made with tropical oils, butters, and glycerin. Plus, you can buy refills to top up the product’s earth-conscious, recyclable packaging.

EVE LOM Begin & End Duo

EVE LOM Begin & End Duo. (Image credit: EVE LOM)

EVE LOM is a luxurious skincare brand loved by the rich and famous. Two of its best-sellers, the Multi-benefit Cleansing Balm and Moisture Cream, are now available together in a limited-edition set. Start your skincare regime with the 5-in-1 balm cleanser (that even gets off waterproof mascara), and follow with the hyaluronic-acid face cream to care for all your skin’s moisture needs. The set is great for those who prefer fuss-free yet highly effective skincare.

Guerlain Abeille Royale Eye R Repair Serum

Guerlain Abeille Royale Eye R Repair Serum. (Image: Guerlain)

Never underestimate the power of a great eye serum or cream. Guerlain has just launched the Abeille Royale Eye R Repair Serum made with royal jelly and honey to give the eye area a refreshed “lift”. It does so with an exclusive BlackBee Repair Technology using naturally-derived tensing polymers and an anti-fatigue complex. This serum feels especially refreshing under the eyes after a long day of staring at screens.

Bite Beauty Daycation Whipped Blush

Bite Beauty Daycation Whipped Blush. (Image credit: Bite Beauty)

It would appear that creamy blush textures are a June trend. Bite Beauty has also dropped a fun new product to give the cheeks some colour and hydration, called Daycation Whipped Blush. It’s vegan, long-lasting and comes in four easy-to-blend shades with a radiant finish. These blush formulas are infused with papaya extracts to help promote a natural glow — note the glow, that we’re happy to report doesn’t sit on the face like a layer of mid-day shine.

B&B Labs CustoMask

B&B Labs CustoMask. (Image credit: B&B Labs)

A local brand we’ve just been introduced to is B&B Labs, and what a way to get acquainted through an online quiz that results in your own customised microbiome sheet mask. The product is called CustoMask, a high potency treatment-grade sheet mask with 30ml of activated concentrate in each pack. Ingredients used are derived from nature locally, even durian and mangosteen, while the sheets are 100% biodegradable, compostable and environmentally friendly. For an extra boost, pair it with the CustoMask amplifier for deeper absorption in just 10 minutes.