When the air gets dry, keep the flaky skin at bay with these face oils

Finding the best face oil is essential if you want to achieve a luminous complexion while also sealing in essential moisture. Rich facial oils are suitable for most skin types, including combination and oily skin, and incorporating them into your daily skin-care routine is one of the best things you can do for your complexion. When it comes to facial oils, there are a plethora of options, which means there is something for every skin type: acne-prone, oily, and dry. We’ve got you covered here.

Here’s everything you need to know about face oils

People have been using oils to hydrate their hair and skin for centuries, but you may be wondering how to incorporate face oils into your skin care routine. Should people with oily skin, for example, avoid it? Is face oil a hydrator on its own? Continue reading for more information on the benefits of face oils and how to incorporate them into your beauty routine.

What is a face oil?

Face oils can be emollients, which add moisture, or occlusives, which seal in moisture. Each type of face oil contains a distinct blend of essential nutrients and fatty acids that nourish and revitalise the skin by strengthening and repairing the lipid barrier within the stratum corneum (the outermost layer of the skin).

One common misconception is that they are simply a super hydrator. In fact, oils are not humectants, which means they will not draw moisture into your skin’s deeper layers. A face oil, on the other hand, will seal in hydration, allowing your carefully applied serums and creams to work harder for longer.

Benefits of using a facial oil

Face oils are multitaskers: they add an extra layer of protection to your skin, trapping moisture while also addressing a variety of other skin issues. The following are some of the advantages of using face oil:

1. Increasing collagen production to reduce wrinkles

2. Skin protection against free radicals

3. Evening out your skin tone and eliminating discolouration

4. Brightening and promoting a youthful glow in mature and/or dull skin

5. When used before (or in conjunction with) the foundation, it gives a dewy finish.

While these advantages are universal, each type of face oil has unique properties to consider.

How to choose the ideal face oil for your skin type?

Here are the recommended face oils for each skin type, according to experts:

Dry skin: Both coconut and rosehip oils have been shown to help with skin conditions such as scaliness and eczema.

Sensitive skin: Chamomile and lavender oils are gentle on the skin and help to reduce irritation.

Oily and acne-prone skin: Jojoba and tea tree oils have antimicrobial properties that help control and reduce acne-causing bacteria.

Combination skin: Marula oil has a non-greasy texture and is quick to absorb, making it ideal for this skin type’s dual concerns.

Ageing skin: Rosehip and olive oils are high in nutrients and may help prevent signs of premature ageing.

How to incorporate face oil into your skincare routine?

Now that you’ve learned about the various types, let’s look at how they can fit into your skincare routine.

To lock in the water content of your face oil, mix it into your moisturiser or apply it directly afterwards for maximum hydration. While you can use a facial oil every day, you should reserve it for the evening; facial oil can make sunscreen less effective, and you should apply sunscreen every morning—even in winter!

How to apply face oil?

To get the most out of your skincare products, proper application is necessary. Layer your products in the order of consistency, beginning with the lightest and ending with the thickest (it’s a good idea to wait a minute between each layer of product to allow it to fully penetrate). Oil should be applied last because it is the densest product in your routine and takes the longest to absorb. Once you’ve reached the final stage of applying the facial oil, follow these steps:

1. Put a few drops on your palm. (Keep in mind that a little goes a long way.)

2. Rub your hands together to warm the oil.

3. Pat the facial oil into the skin, gently pressing your hands onto your face and neck.

Finding the right facial oil for your skin type and needs can help you achieve your best skin yet by providing extra nourishment and addressing multiple skin concerns at the same time. Before making any changes to your skincare routine, consult with your dermatologist for expert advice.

