King Charles III to Miley Cyrus: New perfumes to covet in September 2022

A whole new array of fragrances and perfumes have arrived, and we have our top five picked out just for you.

Malaysia welcomes a brand new fragrance friend from down under: Goldfield & Banks. 10 perfumes are available under the label, and we have narrowed it down to the ones you might want to add to your fragrance stash.

Aside from that, His Majesty King Charles III launched his very own fragrance under the Penhaligon’s line, a brand with several Royal Warrants — one of which was awarded by His Majesty when he was the Prince of Wales.

Finally, more and more designer fragrance lines are expanding their offerings, from Gucci to Hermes.

Our top picks of the latest fragrance launches in September 2022:

Penhaligon’s Highgrove Bouquet Eau de Parfum



Image gallery: Penhaligon’s

Launched around the end of August, King Charles III released a fragrance with Penhaligon’s, a perfume that is inspired by his personal garden and pays homage to his favourite pastime and warm summer weather.

Featuring top notes of geranium, lavender, and hyacinth; middle notes of weeping lime headspace, French mimosa, and tuberose; and base notes of cedarwood, orris fusion, and musks, the unisex perfume is akin to sunshine in a bottle.

Available on highgrovegardens.com. 10% of every sale’s proceeds go towards The Prince’s Foundation, which supports education and training programs in fields such as horticulture, traditional arts, and engineering.

Aesop Eidesis Eau de Parfum





Image credit: Aesop

Introducing the fourth fragrance in the Othertopias collection, Aesop brought forth Eidesis, an eau de parfum that is brimming with sensuality. A polarising scent, it is both provocative and comforting all at once — a scent that is perfect for those in the market for complex and unique aromas.

The fragrance opens with delicious top notes of petitgrain, spicy black pepper, and a subtle hint of a floral accord, and leads to a resinous centre that is filled with frankincense, cumin, and cedar, before settling down into a rich base made up of sandalwood and vetiver.

Available across Aesop signature stores, Aesop online, and select departmental store counters on 12 September 2022.

Goldfield & Banks Sunset Hour



Image credit: Goldfield & Banks

If you’re looking for a fragrance that wears beautifully in a warm and humid climate, then look no further. Hailing from Australia, Goldfield & Banks perfumes are tested under extreme humid weather conditions, resulting in a long-lasting fragrance that does not threaten to turn in this Malaysian environment.

Boasting over 20% of fragrant essences in every bottle, our top pick from Goldfield & Banks is the juicy and delicious Sunset Hour. The juice features yummy notes of desert peach, raspberry, and mandarin orange, with the punchy tones of pink pepper and ginger to kick it up a notch.

Goldfield & Banks perfumes can be exclusively found at AMARIS, or online at amarisbeauty.my.

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum





Image credit: Gucci Beauty

The Gucci Flora universe is getting an expansion, and the flanker fragrance is going to showcase the captivating scent of jasmine, as opposed to its classic gardenia fragrance. Although they are both white floral scents, this iteration leans more citrus, thanks to the bright top notes of Italian mandarin and bergamot.

However, do expect the familiar floral and patchouli notes. This composition in particular sees the star jasmine note accompanied by precious magnolia and damask rose scents, resulting in an uplifting cloak of fragrance for its wearer.

Available in major department stores and Sephora.

Hermessence Violette Volynka

Last, but not least, we have the Hermessence Violette Volynka, a refreshing fusion of two contrasting elements: leather and violet. Director of Creation and Olfactory Heritage at Hermes Parfums, Christine Nagel, gives the robust cuir Volynka — a leather used for Hermes leather goods — a feminine twist.

While you may think that these opposing notes might result in a cacophonous aroma, they instead balance each other out, with the powdery softness of the violet neutralising the bold strength of the leather.

Available at Hermes boutiques and exclusively at Hermes counter in Parkson Pavilion Elite Kuala Lumpur from 1 September 2022.

Featured and hero images credit: Penhaligon’s