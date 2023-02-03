Kiss goodbye to bedtime frizz with these hair bonnets

Silk and satin hair caps for sleeping are a must-have in your arsenal if you want to protect your natural hair. The best hair bonnets are the silk and satin ones that protect your hair as you sleep, minimising frizz and mid-night tangles that can contribute to breakage. While a hair bonnet can be worn by anybody, it is most commonly used to protect fine, curly, and natural hair types. Look through our selection of the best hair bonnets.

Wrapping your hair with a bonnet extends the life of protective hairstyles, fights frizz, and retains moisture while you sleep. Sleeping without one can cause your hair to dry out, cause breakage, and necessitate the purchase of more hydrating shampoos and moisturising conditioners to repair the damage. Silk or satin bonnets combine all of these advantages in a plush, smooth fabric that makes styling your hair the next morning easier.

Benefits of using a hair bonnet

Minimises frizz

While we sleep, tossing and turning causes friction and stress on our hair. Wearing a hair bonnet minimises friction and stress, resulting in less frizz and split ends.

Prevents tangling

Have you ever woken up with your hair in a knotted mess? This is when a bonnet comes in handy. No new tangles or kinks to make your morning routine so much easier. If you have curly or kinky hair, don’t brush it; instead, carefully tuck it into your bonnet.

Keeps acne at bay

Throughout the day, hair can acquire up many pathogens. To keep the natural and protective oils in your hair, avoid washing it on a regular basis. Sleeping with satin bonnets prevents these pathogens from getting on your sheets and pillow, which might lead to a breakout. It also keeps any hair products or treatments that may irritate your skin and cause breakouts in your hair.

Cost effective

Bonnets are not only inexpensive, but they also make your hair more manageable in the long run, reducing the need for several styling products. Many people spend a lot of money on hair products, especially if they don’t protect their hair at night. Since bonnets do not absorb hair products as cotton do, you will use fewer products to style your hair.

It makes your hair products perform better

When you use your favourite hair oils, serums, and leave-in conditioners at night, they are more likely to be absorbed by your pillowcase rather than your hair. With the help of a hair bonnet, you may sleep well knowing that whatever products you apply on your hair before bed are working overtime to smooth, condition, and nourish strands.

Keeps your hair hydrated

While those high thread count cotton sheets offer a good night’s sleep, they also promise to absorb all of your hair’s moisture. Hair bonnets keep your hair moisturised and prevent your conditioning products from being absorbed by your pillowcase.

Which is better, silk or satin?

Hair bonnets made of silk or satin will perform an incredible job of protecting your strands, so look for such materials. Here are a few key distinctions to be aware of:

Silk

Silk is a fibre made by the bombyx mori moth. Real silk, according to experts, is considerably more luxurious and has built-in temperature regulation properties, making it more comfortable overall. Silk is your best bet for a more natural and luxurious fibre.

Satin

Since satin is a weave, many silk textiles are satin as well. Satin textiles are frequently composed of polyester, although they can also be made of other materials. Synthetic satin is smooth while being more affordable and more durable (silk is delicate!), though it doesn’t feel as natural and unique as silk. Don’t worry, satin bonnets still provide smoothing and protection.

Add these hair bonnets to your haircare kit

Hero Image: Courtesy SILKE London; Featured Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.