Korean ginseng is fast becoming the superior skincare ingredient

Deep dive into the ingredient list of beauty products used by most K-pop stars and you’ll find ginseng to be a recurring mention. It’s responsible for that dewy, flawless, radiant complexion, and with more and more brands including it in their skincare line, we look at the benefits of ginseng.

From treating diabetes to serving as an aphrodisiac, Korean ginseng has served as an important ingredient in traditional Asian medicine. The dried root is powdered and used to cure diseases, and treat bruises, boils, swelling, sores, and other skin ailments. This medicinal herb has extended its repertoire in the recent past and offers benefits like signs of ageing, anti-inflammation, anti-oxidation, and skin protection.

The history of ginseng in skincare can be closely linked back to the Korean beauty brand, Sulwhasoo. With over 50 years of research focused on the rare benefits of Korean ginseng in skincare, the brand has truly been instrumental in bringing the ingredient to the forefront. The first ABC Ginseng Cream was created by founder Suh Sung Hwan and by 1973 they had created the world’s first cosmetic with ginseng saponin. However, it was only in 1997 that the brand took on the name of Sulwhasoo and soon established the anti-ageing properties of ginseng around the world. One of their marquee products is the Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream, a potent, high-performing anti-ageing cream. A prestige product with prices to match, the cream is sold at a whopping Rs 17,000 for a 60ml jar and is the magical elixir you’re looking to restore your skin’s vitality.

Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream

If you’re looking to include ginseng-based skincare into your daily routine, here are some great options:

