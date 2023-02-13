Last-Minute Valentine’s Day gift guide for the busy ones

Are you in need of a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift for your loved one? Look no further! Here is our guide to the perfect last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts that will make your special someone feel loved and appreciated.

Curated for both men and women, we’ve got you covered. But let’s also not forget to get them a bouquet or two to mark the occasion, and book the most romantic dining spot in town. And if you’re preparing to be swept off your feet come Valentine’s Day, check out these nail art inspirations to complete your festive look.

Valentine’s Day may be celebrated on 14th February, but you can always extend the celebrations beyond the landmark date and make it a bigger occasion. Consider taking a V-day vacation with your beau at some of the most gorgeous locations across the world too. Top all of the above off with some thoughtful gifts to show just how much you care. Keep reading to see our top picks for last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts.

Last-minute Valentine’s Day gift for both him and her

Davines Love hair care lines





Gift your loved ones the gift of luscious locks. At Davines, addressing specific hair types and needs are the name of the game, and their Love lines are definitely one that is worth the exploration. For those with frizzy, unruly hair, the Love Smooth line (powered by minuta olive extract) is perfect. Alternatively for those with gorgeous curls, the Love Curl line has a wide range of hair care items that clean, condition, prime, and revitalise their hair.

Shop the Love Smooth line here, and the Love Curl line here.

Tiffany & Love For Him and For Her

Who doesn’t enjoy a good fragrance? Well, thanks to Tiffany, you and your partner can take it to the next level and coordinate scents this Valentine’s Day. The fresh, floral bouquet of the For Her and the magnetising aromatic citrus of the For Him create a perfect balance. If you are a couple to appreciate the finer and more fragrant things in life, then this is a surefire way of winning on Valentine’s Day.

Shop & Love For Her here, and & Love For Him here.

Tatcha Forest Awakening Hinoki Body Oil

Planning a V-day night in? Perhaps consider gifting your partner this body oil that’s equal part sensuous and nourishing. Powered by a blend of essential oils like hiba, cedar, and hinoki woods, it helps to restore hydration while locking in moisture—resulting in the softest of skin. On top of this thoughtful Valentine’s Day gift, sprinkle in some massages for the cherry on top.

Shop the body oil here.

Rouge Hermès Limited Edition Lipstick

It’s always a good idea to add another lipstick to the collection. Designed to provide long-lasting colour with a luminous, sheer finish, Rouge Hermès Limited Edition Lipstick comes in a refillable tube. Looking for the perfect nude? Try Beige Croisette, a natural, slightly pink-toned beige for a kiss-ready pout.

Shop the lipstick here, or see more of the collection here.

Featured image credit: Davines; Hero image credit: Tatcha