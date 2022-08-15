Take tips on men’s nail art straight from Harry Styles and MGK

Manicures, which were once regarded a “feminine” pastime, are no longer labelled as such, thanks to men all around the world debunking such notions. Men wearing nail paint is suddenly fashionable and has returned with a different aesthetic, with modern celebrity men like Harry Styles and Machine Gun Kelly sporting not only basic painted nails but also extravagant nail art, with some even launching their own nail paint lines. These celebrities’ bold nail art designs will definitely entice you to visit your nearest manicure salon.

Men have entered the beauty chat!

The excitement and vibe are almost evident as one scrolls through these celebs’ mood boards of mani serves. Cute tiny hearts or a tangy berry, all nice things find a place on their fingertips, and we are here for it. Here’s all the inspiration you’ll need for your next men’s nail polish appointment.

Machine Gun Kelly

Do you want to spruce up your look? Allow MGK’s extravagant nail art choices to show you how. MGK has always been in the spotlight, whether it’s for some style inspiration, relationship goals, or even his nails, there’s nothing stopping him. He has entered the beauty market with his own nail paint line, UNDN/LAQR, with the tagline “Don’t huff the paint,” in addition to his artistic manicure picks. He makes men who wear nail polish look fantastic.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles has given us another reason to adore him. The singer has defied gender stereotypes, and he was fast to join the nail paint craze. Aside from his daring fashion choices, he also broke the internet (nothing new here) with his mani lineups.

A$AP Rocky

This rapper truly knows how to ‘nail’ any style. If basic isn’t your thing, Asap Rocky is the guy for you; his nail art inspiration runs from amusing to outlandish!

Lil Nas X

There is one accessory common in all his outfits, and that’s some snazzy nail paint of course!

Post Malone

If his tattoo-covered face wasn’t enough, Post Malone is often spotted with his nails painted. He normally goes for a more simple look, such as all-black, but he has been spotted wearing brighter hues, such as yellow, on occasion. While he frequently has his nails painted, Post isn’t concerned about them constantly looking perfect. In several cases, the polish is chipped and been partially removed. However, it all meshes with his grungier look.

Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/harrystylessdaily._;Hero Image: Courtesy Shutterstock

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.