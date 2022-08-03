The best lip scrubs for that picture perfect pout

Everyone wants their lips to be soft, supple and naturally pink. For how they are one of the most defining features of our face, it is only fitting to desire lips that are simply pout-perfect. This requires us to follow a proper lip care regimen that often gets neglected and overshadowed by elaborate skin care and hair care routines. So, it’s time to change that.
While you might be using lip balms throughout the day, your lip care routine should ideally start with exfoliating the lips using a lip scrub — especially, if you have dark, pigmented lips.
What causes dark lips?
Much like skin tones, lip colours also vary from one person to another owing to the melanin content present in our skin. While less melanin production creates a lighter skin tone, a higher production means a darker skin tone. When our skin starts producing more melanin, it can lead to hyperpigmentation. And, it is a result of various factors.
One can develop extreme pigmentation on their lips due to high sun exposure, lip sucking, lack of hydration, allergic reactions to toothpaste or lip makeup products, vitamin deficiency, and excess caffeine intake.
Benefits of using a lip scrub for dark lips
Exfoliating your lips with a lip scrub is one of the best ways to rid them of pigmentation. A lip scrub primarily cleans away all the dead skin cells from your lips to reveal a brighter and even-toned layer underneath. It not only sloughs off the dryness and flakiness of the lips but also moisturises and nourishes them while enhancing their softness and smoothness.
Using a lip scrub also helps in repairing the lip skin cells, which improves the overall health of your lips. Additionally, infusion of lightening agents like vitamin C and colour-lending components like beetroot or rose petals further boost the efficacy of such scrubs.
How to choose a lip scrub for dark lips?
While many people resort to using a homemade lip scrub to treat hyperpigmentation, making their own scrubs isn’t convenient for others, especially for people who’re always on the go. Hence, indulging in ones available in the market makes for the best choice. And to make it easier for you to find that one lip scrub for dark lips ideal for you, we’ve scouted out some of the top ones that you can choose from. However, before that, here’s how you can decide which one to pick.
1. Instead of harsh exfoliants that can further damage your lip skin, opt for gentle or natural exfoliants like citrus, coffee, or sugar crystals.
2. Whether you opt for a DIY lip scrub or pick one from the market, always ensure that it has hydrating ingredients including coconut oil, shea butter, vitamin E or almond oil in the formulation since moisturisation is a key to healthy lips.
3. A scrub that’s meant for dark lips should also be enriched with brightening agents like vitamin C, turmeric, and cane sugar among others.
4. Additionally, you can also opt for scrubs that are infused with ingredients that may further lend a beautiful tint to your lips.
Check out the best scrubs for dark lips available on the market
No dipping your fingers in the tub with this one. Fenty Beauty has thought it through, and the twist-up stick is one of the most convenient ways to scrub your lips. Lightweight and non-greasy, the lip scrub is powered with castor and sunflower seed oil to nourish the lips. The exfoliation action comes from the apricot seed powder, so you can slough off dead skin in a jiffy.
Made with 100% natural sugar, the Butter London Lippy Lip Scrub is a multitasker. Not only will the sugar granules smooth the lips, the item doubles as a lip treatment, thanks to jojoba, a skin-nourishing ingredient.
A staple in many a beauty enthusiast’s lip wardrobe, the Fresh Sugar Lip Polish is a sure-fire way of smoothening out your lips. The conditioning prep step buffs away dry and flaky lips to reveal a hydrated and lip-colour-ready pout.
We are bidding goodbye to this brand — so rush out to a Sephora near you to score this cult-favourite scrub. Now vegan, the lip scrub battles dry lips with its 3-in-1 formula that’s made to cleanse, exfoliate and nourish your lips. The delicious vanilla flavour is also an added bonus, since you’re probably going to taste it, one way or another.
The keyword here is smoothing, and Estee Lauder understood the assignment with this one. Creamier than the others listed here, this might be your saviour if you’re suffering from severely dehydrated lips.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Yes, turmeric acts as a great lightening ingredient that helps in reducing discolouration and gives an even-tone.
Answer: Yes, exfoliating your lips with a sugar scrub not only clears them from unwanted dead skin and impurities but it can also lighten them.
Answer: Yes, aloe vera contains a component called aloesin that’s known to inhibit the production of melanin in the skin, in turn controlling pigmentation.
Answer: You can exfoliate your lips using a lip scrub. Simply scoop out a small amount of the scrub and massage your lips with it in gentle circular motions for two to three minutes. Rinse it off after a minute and apply a hydrating lip balm on top. Do not exfoliate more than twice or thrice a week.