Love is in the hair: Our favourite products to combat hair loss

Men and women experience hair loss at different stages in their lives, attributable to genes, hormones, stress and other conditions. While there are serious conditions that require a doctor’s diagnosis, most hair loss is treatable with improved diet and adding supplements and massage to your daily haircare steps.

With advanced haircare technology, there are a slew of products on the shelves that can restore your crowning glory. Here, we list down our favourite products for thicker, fuller hair you can get off the counters or online.