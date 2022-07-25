Lumi Beauty to MARE: Here are the newest local beauty launches in 2022

Local beauty moguls are expanding their offerings, and with that, their brand recognition. From skincare to hair vitamins, here are some of the newest launches from your favourite local beauty brands.

However, if you’re new to the local beauty scene, these brands will wow you. Setting the bar for the industry, these top labels are going to be instant must-haves. From Chryseis Tan’s Lumi Beauty new product category, to Marion Caunter’s foray into the hair vitamin game, adding these to cart might just help you unveil your best skin and hair.

Read on to discover the latest drops from Malaysian beauty brands:

Lumi Beauty Bakuchiol Skydew Cloud Moisturiser

Get ready to gleam. Image credit: Lumi Beauty

Lumi Beauty’s Vitamin Glow Super Serum has been a crowd favourite for a long time now, and now the brand has expanded its product line with the new release of the Bakuchiol Skydew Cloud Moisturiser. Perfect for all skin types, the fluffy cloud-like texture is packed with bakuchiol (a plant-based alternative to retinol), hyaluronic acid, and amino acids.

If you’re yet to try retinol, then this is a wonderful gateway to begin incorporating the potent ingredient. Cruelty-free and formulated without parabens and mineral oil, the weightless moisturiser pairs well with the vitamin C serum. Plus, the airless pump will ensure you get every last drop of goodness.

The Bakuchiol Skydew Cloud Moisturiser is priced at RM138.

chuck’s All Good and Don’t Worry Toner Pads



Image credit: chuck’s

Toner pads are the way forward if you have no time to lounge and wait for a facial mask to work its magic. Thankfully, chuck’s is solving that problem, with its All Good Soothing Toner Pads and Don’t Worry Exfoliating Toner Pads, which are vegan and cruelty-free.

The former is infused with 89 percent calming Centella Asiatica extract and brightening niacinamide — a perfect boost in the morning before makeup. The latter, which works best at night, is immersed in 89 percent of anti-inflammatory Korean turmeric extract and exfoliating salicylic acid.

The Toner Pads are priced at RM128 each.

Nature’s Palette DewLight and DewBight Skin Brightening Moisturisers

Dry and oily skin can enjoy the moisturiser. Image credit: Nature’s Palette

Looking for a moisturiser to amp up your brightening serums? Then these are the ones to check out. With two options, DewLight (for normal and oily skin) and DewBright (for normal and dry skin), there is bound to be a formula that works best for your skincare routine.

Both of the moisturisers feature three percent tranexamic acid and one percent bakuchiol. The combination function to eradicate any unwanted skin pigmentation without irritating the moisture barrier. They also contain soothing Centella Asiatica, so that even those with sensitive skin types can reap the illuminating benefits.

The Skin Brightening Moisturisers are priced at RM79.90 each.

MARE by Marion Caunter

For locks like Marion’s, try out More is More. Image credit: MARE by Marion Caunter

Last, but certainly not least, is Marion Caunter’s exciting new brand, MARE by Marion Caunter. The beauty is already renowned for her stunning locks, and it seems that More is More has been her best-kept secret.

The botanical beverage is concocted with mixed berries and peach, with biotin, saw palmetto, and multivitamins to boost the health of your tresses. Safe for both men and women, the product may help with symptoms of hair loss too. However, be advised that the drink is not intended for pregnant and nursing mothers.

More is More is priced at RM89 for 10 sachets.

Images credit: Hero image credit: Lumi Beauty; Hero image: chuck’s