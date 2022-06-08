Made in Malaysia: Kayman Beauty’s Nabella Anuar on becoming a Malaysian skincare powerhouse

The Malaysian skincare scene is beginning to flourish, and taking first place is Kayman Beauty, a local skincare brand founded by Nabella Anuar.

While we love a good shopping spree at giant retailers that carry a plethora of global skincare goods, sometimes the answer to our skincare woes is closer to home.

The beauty of shopping local is being able to rely on the fact that (sometimes) the products are tailored to address specific needs, such as weather, humidity, and even skin types. Sure, a super-hydrating moisturiser is an item almost everyone needs in their skincare routine, but if the texture isn’t tuned to work in our specific weather conditions, it often leaves the skin a greasy mess.

Enter Kayman Beauty, a brand that had its humble beginnings in 2017 with the launch of its bar soap, which is now its hero product. Conventionally, many of us put our faith in bottled face wash, but thanks to the low-pH formulation, this unassuming black bar of soap took beauty enthusiasts in Malaysia by surprise.

Image credit: Kayman Beauty

Now five years in the game, Nabella is not slowing down. Most recently, the brand introduces its sunblock, thus completing its product offering. Some of its older releases have also gotten a reformulation, signaling the founder’s drive to deliver the best skin care products to her customers. In fact, if you follow this founder over on her Instagram, you would also realise that she does not stop learning.

Another thing that you would also notice is how she supports other local businesses, even ones in the same category — which is an incredibly refreshing sight.

But just because Kayman Beauty now has a full roster of skincare solutions, it doesn’t mean the brand is going to slow down. For Nabella, each success only opens up more opportunities for her to explore what the brand can become.