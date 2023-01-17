Made in Malaysia: Scents of Memento concocts perfumes to soothe the soul

From hobby to business, Koryou Xing of Scents of Memento turned his love for candles and perfumes into a full-fledged business.

At what point does one turn their hobby into a business? For Xing, upon realising that he has spent over five figures on candles and fragrances, it was time to create his own brand. This was three years ago, and he started with candles and linen sprays. At the time, the local candlemaking scene was just starting to crackle, and by the time the lockdown was in full swing, more and more local candle brands began to crop up — probably because everyone finally realised how much candles add to the home ambience.

To set Scents of Memento a cut above the rest, Xing expanded into perfumery. Already equipped with the knowledge surrounding fragrances through his candlemaking, all he needed to do was take it a step further and get to know the art of perfumery. Now, the brand features eight decadent fragrances — each with its unique accords and story. While the site at the moment shows only six, a visit to the Scents of Memento store at the recently refurbished Riverlights will reveal two extra options.

In a meeting ahead of this interview, Xing shared his process in perfume making. A career creative, he believes that the story comes first. He would start with a name, and build upon it. Even in finding the name of the brand itself, he toyed with the idea of bottling up memories, resulting in the brand’s name Scents of Memento.

Aspiring to reach the likes of Jo Malone London, Penhaligon’s, and Boy Smells, Xing is only starting his journey with this brand. At the moment, the brand only ships within Malaysia, and if you’re not able to visit his store in Kuala Lumpur, we have a couple of recommendations that will surely become your instant favourites.

For those who adore a sensual and captivating scent, try out the warm and creamy Mystique which is laced with spices and florals. Alternately, if you’re one to enjoy a more luminous fragrance, check out Lucid, a perfume that is literally sunshine in a bottle.