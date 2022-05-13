Made in Malaysia: Soapan Santun upcycles kitchen waste to create gentle soaps

One person’s trash is another one’s treasure. In this case, Soapan Santun takes what you are literally going to throw down the drain and turns it into cleansers that are gentle yet effective.

If you’re unfamiliar with the brand, it’s time to get acquainted. Soapan Santun is a local brand that endeavours to help Malaysians to cut down on waste. To achieve that, the brand collects used cooking oil that might have found its way down the drain — which could potentially cause fatbergs that can clog drains, resulting in disaster.

Image credit: Soapan Santun

So what can you do with used cooking oil? Soapan Santun welcomes your used oil, and they turn it into kitchen cleaning soaps and even ones that can be used to create kitchen cleansing soap. At the height of the pandemic, co-founders Anna Lee Xin Ning and Louis Koh first set out to create gentle soaps that don’t irritate sensitive skin. But Soapan Santun truly found its impetus after Anna’s mother presented her with a problem they have at home: used cooking oils that are stacking up at home, with no disposal solution in sight.

That’s when Anna took it upon herself to repurpose them, and after a month-long curing process, the soap was a huge success. Her father — who suffers from agonising blisters whenever his hands come into contact with commercial soaps — marvelled at how the Multipurpose Soap did not aggravate his skin and encouraged her to get more people to give the soap a try.

Soapan Santun: Our review

Ahead of the interview, I bought a few items off their website to get an idea of how these soaps perform. As someone who’s looking to cut down their plastic waste, it’s safe to say that the Multipurpose Soap is becoming a staple in my own kitchen. The setup may be different — you need a soap dish — but once you’ve overcome that hurdle, there’s truly no going back. The soap cut through tough grease just as effectively as common dishwashing soap you’d find in the market.

However, bathroom staples are not as easily replaced. I’ve become accustomed to showering oils that leave the skin feeling silky to the touch, and my current go-to is yet to be replaced for years. But to give them a fair shot, I went for the Argan & Jojoba Oil skincare soap, the Himalayan Salt body exfoliating scrub and the Oats & Calendula dandruff shampoo.

Calendula Body Soap. Image credit: Soapan Santun

The only one that found its place in my shower is the scrub. It leaves the skin feeling super smooth and hydrated, and it’s so incredibly convenient not having to scoop a dollop of scrub from a plastic tub. As for the other two options, I’ll keep them to use on my travels.

But the hunt for sustainable face and body care doesn’t end there, and Soapan Santun is only getting started. Read our conversation with Soapan Santun’s co-founder Anna to learn all about what they stand for.