Malaysian makeup artist Adam de Cruz on his exciting career working with international celebrities

Adam de Cruz has been out in the beauty world for decades now. From Sarawak to London, the Malaysian makeup artist has been leaving his mark on runways, fashion spreads, and magazine covers.

A self-taught artist, he forged his path into this artistry out of sheer passion for the line of work. In the earlier days, his interest led him to assist makeup artists on various occasions, from breakfast shows to music videos. After each serendipitous experience, de Cruz found himself to be more and more at home within the industry.

Proudly representing Malaysia in the international makeup artistry scene.

Having an early start in his career has given him the chance to explore other avenues of entrepreneurship. Now, he has established a beauty brand, ADC Beauty. Although it may only have one product at the moment, the item is already such a hit within the beauty community, receiving nods from esteemed editors from all over the world. As a true believer in “less is more”, de Cruz’s goal with ADC Beauty is to pare down your skincare routine through effective skincare.

It is not a coincidence that he set up his own skincare line. As a Malaysian makeup artist with a focus on skin, it goes without saying that a solid skincare regimen is the way to flawless skin — which in turn makes for the perfect canvas for his work. Plus, when you’re a working makeup artist, space is scarce, and every single item in your kit must be effective.

Growing up in Malaysia, this beauty maestro harnesses the natural beautifying powers of mangosteen and the healing properties of Gotu kola (otherwise known as Centella Asiatica). From there, he crafted the ADC01 High-Performance Moisturiser, which features a formula that is packed with benefits for the skin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam De Cruz (@adamdecruz)

As a brand founder, he is looking forward to expanding the ADC Beauty range. As we wait for what is to come for the brand, read on to discover his first-hand experience working with some of the most high-profile individuals in the entertainment world, from Rosamund Pike to Cindy Crawford.