As beauty enthusiasts here at Prestige, we often wax lyrical about beauty products and game-changers. This month, we think you’ll really like these new skincare and makeup items — because we do!

Kate Spade New York

Kate Spade New York. (Image credit: Kate Spade)

Kate Spade has developed and named a fragrance after itself, a testament to the femininity and gracefulness the scent embodies. The scent speaks to anyone who loves a very sweet, floral bouquet. It has top notes of citrusy bergamot and strawberry, with a heart of rose essence and freesia. Wearing it with a Kate Spade piece, is optional but recommended.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Dip Clip-on

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Dip Clip-on Lip Luminiser. (Image credit: Fenty Beauty)

Gloss Bomb is one of Fenty Beauty‘s best, even underrated products. A new version is here, one you can clip onto your wallet, keys, or any strap, for on-the-go touchups without needing to rummage through your handbag. The gloss itself is made with a moisturising blend of Borange oil and mango butter (always shiny, but never sticky) in a rose nude shade.

Drunk Elephant Littles Hairs + Body Kit 2.0

Drunk Elephant Littles Hair + Body Kit 2.0. (Image credit: Drunk Elephant)

Travel plans are far away, but ready yourself for a getaway with the latest from Drunk Elephant: mini versions of hair and body products in a cute jelly pouch. This nifty kit was co-created with co-created with Chris McMillan, who famously gave Jennifer Aniston ‘The Rachel’ haircut in 1995. It comes with a shampoo, conditioner, scalp scrub, hair-detangling spray, cream body cleanser, lotion, deodorant cream, a wide-tooth comb.

Philosophy Skin Reset Serum with Bakuchiol

Philosophy Nature In A Jar Skin Reset Serum With Bakuchiol. (Image credit: Philosophy)

Serums are skincare-transforming and we highly recommend finding one that works wonders for your skin with continued use. It might (probably even) be the Skin Reset Serum from Philosophy‘s Nature in a Jar range. This milky serum softens wrinkles and smoothens the skin with Bakuchiol, a natural alternative to retinol. In fact, the formula is made with a natural-origin ingredient index of 95.9% and bottled in eco-responsible packaging.

Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Re-Cover Cream SPF 40/PA++

Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Re-Cover Cream SPF 40/PA++. (Image credit: Dr. Jart+)

Not to play favourites, but we can’t get enough of the new cover-up cream from Dr.Jart+. The green-to-beige formula helps to neutralise redness and lightly cover blemishes, and with SPF 40/PA+++, it goes on nicely for no-makeup days. Dr.Jart+ uses an Asian herbal plant known as Centella Asiatica for its soothing properties to create this cream. To apply, use after toner and serum, dabbing and blending into areas that need some love.

