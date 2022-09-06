The best moisturizers with SPF that works double time to protect and hydrate

Do you often forget to wear sunscreen when in a rush every morning? Does using sun protection seem like a tedious additional beauty step that you usually end up giving a miss? Looking for a solution that can shorten your morning beauty routine while ensuring adequate sun protection? If yes, it’s time you get your hands on a moisturizer with SPF.
Moisturizers with SPF are basically your everyday moisturizers that double up as sunscreen, owing to the presence of SPF filters in their formulations. They not only hydrate your skin but also protect it from harmful UV rays. They make for a perfect skin care pick not just for people who don’t use SPF at all but also for anyone in general.
After all, there’s no such thing as too much sun protection. And while you might be wearing your sunscreen every single day and constantly re-applying it, a little extra SPF does not harm.
Benefits of moisturizers with SPF
A moisturizer with SPF is a hybrid skincare product that combines two of the most important needs of our skin — hydration and sun protection. Besides simplifying our morning skincare routine, it also ensures that our skin reaps all the benefits of a moisturizer and sunscreen in one go. It is also a great option for people who’re always on the go and do not have time for multiple skincare steps. Additionally, if layering different skin care products make your skin feel greasy and heavily loaded, using a moisturizer with SPF will combine two steps into one and make room for comfort.
How to choose the best moisturizer with SPF
Your search for any skincare product should always begin with assessing your skin type. Using a beauty product that’s not meant for your skin type can have adverse effects on your skin’s health. Furthermore, your moisturizer should have hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid that ensure long-lasting nourishment. Other beneficial components to look for include ceramides, vitamin C, vitamin E, aloe vera and niacinamide.
The SPF number also matters. If you’re looking to wear your moisturizer with SPF as it is without any additional layer of sunscreen, then look for an SPF that’s 30 or above. Anything below that would require you to top it off with your usual sunscreen. More so, try choosing a product that offers broad-spectrum sun protection against UVA and UVB rays. You can try the Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery Moisturizer (Buy it on Feelunique for RM355) as it’s formulated with broad-spectrum SPF 50.
Check out the best moisturizers with SPF for a simplified skincare routine
The ultimate luxury options
SPF moisturizers featuring Vitamin C
The triple threat: Moisturiser, SPF, and primer in one
For those with sensitive skin
Designed especially for younger skin to combat and manage skin concerns like acne and sebum production, the Eladi Day Cream by Forest Essentials balances and hydrates the skin while protecting it. It is formulated with aloe vera, yashad bhasma (a natural form of SPF) and mukta pishti (an Ayurvedic blend of water pearl paste and rosewater). Together, these ingredients (with SPF 30) help in clarifying the skin and protecting it from harmful UV rays, while having a cooling and soothing effect. It is free from parabens and chemicals and leads to glowing skin.
This facial moisturizer with SPF 30 PA+++ by St.Botanica offering broad-spectrum protection from harmful UVA and UVB rays is one of the best buys. Enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamins C, E and B5, it is a powerhouse of goodness that works effectively against different skin concerns. This moisturizer combats signs of ageing like fine lines and wrinkles and strengthens the skin barrier while retaining its moisture. While it ensures optimum hydration and nourishment, it also lends you an even skin tone and promotes a brighter, glowing and healthy complexion.
The Dermacol Oil Control Moisturizing Lotion by Cetaphil delivers 24-hour hydration, while its MicroPearl mattifying technology controls shine. It also provides broad spectrum SPF 30 sun protection from both types of harmful UV rays.
The moisturizer contains Oleosome technology that uses a lower concentration of sunscreen filters, which reduces irritation and provides more nourishment. Suitable for oily and sensitive skin types, it has a lightweight formula that absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving no greasiness behind.
Formulated with niacinamide, glycerin, ceramide-3 and La Roche-Posay prebiotic thermal water, the Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer provides hydration for up to 48 hours. It also repairs the skin’s natural protective barrier and provides broad-spectrum sun protection with SPF 30. It has a refreshing and lightweight texture that feels comfortable on the skin. It is dermatologically tested and is ideal for normal, combination, sensitive and dry skin types.
The Absolutely Ageless Daily Moisturizer by Aveeno is an anti-ageing skincare product that’s suitable for ageing and sensitive skin. While it infuses your skin with the goodness of vitamins E and C and an exclusive blackberry complex, it protects the skin from UV rays with broad-spectrum SPF 30. It improves skin elasticity, reduces collagen loss and boosts firmness to lend you younger-looking skin. It is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and dermatologically tested.
The Nutramoist Skin Renewal Daily Moisturising Crème by Lotus Herbals is a rich yet non-greasy cream that provides optimum hydration and sun protection with SPF 25. It is formulated with black plum and cherry extracts to deliver long-lasting hydration and boost moisture retention in skin cells. It lends a soft and supple texture to your skin and a radiant glow that lasts throughout the day. It is ideal for all skin types and is also cruelty free.
The Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery is a three-in-one daytime moisturizer that aims at hydrating, firming and protecting the skin at one go. It is a medium-weight, emollient moisturizer that’s infused with broad-spectrum SPF 50 to help protect against UVA and UVB rays.
Made with antioxidant white tea and a unique polypeptide that helps in improving the appearance of photoaged skin, it provides hydration that lasts long, helps control signs of ageing and boosts collagen production. It blends into the skin smoothly for a flawless finish.
This oil-free moisturizer with SPF by Neutrogena is like a sheer lotion that moisturizes and protects your skin for a softer, smoother and clearer look. Its non-comedogenic and non-greasy formula gets absorbed into the skin instantly, without feeling heavy. It is infused with broad-spectrum SPF 15 that prevents tanning and sun damage and keeps your skin nourished for up to 12 hours. It is hypoallergenic and free from any fragrance and drying alcohol.
A light moisturizer with SPF 24 PA++ that nourishes your skin deeply and protects it from UVA and UVB rays, the Lakmé Peach Milk Moisturizer is one of the best on this list. It has a blend of peaches and milk that have moisturizing and soothing properties, vitamin C that brightens and evens out skin tone and sunscreen filters that prevent sun damage. It locks moisture in your skin for 12 hours, leaves it feeling soft and glowing and is suitable for all skin types.
The CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizer Lotion contains broad-spectrum SPF 30 that shields the skin from harsh UVA and UVB rays. It is also formulated with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and three essential ceramides to deliver optimum hydration and regulate the skin’s barrier function.
The non-comedogenic product also has its patent MVE technology which ensures efficient ceramide delivery into the skin. It is formulated with InVisibleZinc technology (microfine zinc oxide) that ensures the lotion glides on the skin.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: If your moisturizer has broad-spectrum SPF 30 or above, it is enough. However, you should still keep reapplying regular sunscreen every two to three hours throughout the day.
Answer: It is usually recommended to use any broad-spectrum sunscreen that has an SPF of at least 30 or above. Hence, if you intend to use an SPF moisturizer as it is, it should have a minimum of SPF 30. If your moisturizer has an SPF below that, you must layer it up with a regular sunscreen with SPF 30 or above.
Answer: Like any normal day moisturizer, include it in your morning skin care routine to get both nourishment and sun protection. You can layer it on a cleansed and toned face after you’ve applied all the pre-moisturizer serums and essences.