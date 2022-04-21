12 Raya nail art inspirations for a colourful celebration

Everybody goes the extra mile for Raya — so let’s not forget about our manicure. From basic sheer washes of colour to completely over-the-top nails, there’s a nail design that will fit your needs (and Raya outfit, if need be). We’ve curated a list of trendy and fun nail designs and styles to try out for this Hari Raya.

Summer nail art ideas to try right now

Colourful swirls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivian W (@vwnails_)

Here’s a swirly colourful mani that’s eye-catching and easy to achieve. Just use the nail tool to create swirls and colourful french manicures.

Fun and Fruity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alicia Torello (@aliciatnails)

Ready for a zesty day with these fruity nails!

French with a twist

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🕷 MISS BETTY ROSE🕷 (@missbettyrose)

Here’s a cult classic with a flair. Instead of a classic French manicure, extend the design downwards into your nail beds with multiple colours.

Candy floss with a hint of metallic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Szkolenia 💅 Paznokcie Zakopane (@annagasienica_)

If you’re not a big fan of the classic white French, switch it out for summery pastels with doubled tips and metallics.

Dotted Accents

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olive & June (@oliveandjune)

How simple and chic! This design can be recreated at home. For this super cute mani, all you need is a nude base, three colours for your dots, a toothpick to create them, and a top coat to seal the look.

Flirty florals

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monika Legierska (@lemonnails_monikalegierska)

Hari Raya is a great time to showcase femininity, and what does that better than florals? If you don’t want to go too flowery, pair them with classic French and you’re good to go.

Put on a happy face

View this post on Instagram A post shared by essie (@essie)

The smiling face trend is here to stay, as we can finally show off the smiles on our faces as we greet relatives.

Lipstick nails

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNISTELLA TREND NAIL /유니스텔라_네일 (@unistella_kr)

If you enjoy acrylics or gel extensions, this lipstick nails trend is for you. The slanted tips give them a unique shape, and the length is great for two-toned manicures such as these ombré nails.

Abstract

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paragon Beauty LLC (@paragonnails)

Spruce up your nude nails with an abstract pattern and subtle neon dots.

Heart accents

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Szkolenia 💅 Paznokcie Zakopane (@annagasienica_)

There’s nothing like a pink and orange colour combination with delicate heart accents to achieve a demure look.

Ombré Nails

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren ✨ (@lolo.nailedit)

Pairing these pink and purple ombré nails with a pink tie-dye Raya look? We think we’ve found the perfect match for you! Switch up the colours as you please.

Colourful marble

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMARNI NAILS (@imarninails)

What’s better than a pastel marble effect for a classy twist?

All Images: Courtesy Shutterstock; Hero image credit: Unsplash

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India