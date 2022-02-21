This natural hair care routine can give you the most lustrous locks of your life

Looking for a natural hair care routine to prevent further damage to your locks? It’s not as difficult as you think.

Haircare is just as significant as skincare. A proper hair care routine will ensure a lustrous and healthy scalp. Of course, you’ll have to put extra work into it. If you’ve been looking for a natural hair care routine, we’ve got you covered.

Hair routine for the best locks of your life

We’re sure that one of these scenarios would sound familiar to you. You brush your hair only to find a gob of your hair trapped in your comb, resulting in thinning. As a result of the fallout, you regularly discover loose strands all over your couch/bed/pillow. We’re sick of it as well.

So, what do we do? Invest in a proper hair care routine. Our first step in creating a mane mindset is investing in a great selection of products, suggestions, and treatments. And we have a few recommendations are from Nicole Leal, the celebrity hairstylist responsible for Rebel Wilson’s gleaming locks. Continue reading if you’re willing to achieve maximum health and growth from the inside out.

Daily Collagen and Biotin

Environmental stressors can deplete our hair, so supplements are essential for healthy growth. Adding this vegan-friendly collagen elixir to your morning glass of water and this biotin-rich glow powder to your afternoon smoothie would be beneficial.

Daily UV Protection

R+Co’s Bleu Essential Hair Tonic is vegan and cruelty-free, and it provides significant UV protection. The mild mist not only nourishes the hair but also adds shine, and lustrous hair is the ultimate sign of a healthy mane.

Weekly Scalp Serum and Detox

We often overlook the fact that our scalp is an extension of our skin and the root of our hair. Keeping a clean scalp promotes overall stronger strands.

Weekly DIY Treatment (alternate between these two)

Rice Water

For years, many Eastern countries have used the all-natural recipe, receiving the benefits of its healing and nourishing properties. Here are the moisturising and strengthening benefits of rice water’s minerals and vitamins, as well as directions for doing the hair-enhancing treatment at home.

You’ll need:

1 cup organic rice (any type as long as it’s organic)

Bowl

Water

Instructions:

1. Rinse the uncooked grains and then drain the water.

2. Place the clean rice in a bowl and add 1-1 1/2 cups of water. Let it soak for at least an hour (you can let it sit up to 24 hours).

3. Strain the rice and save the water.

4. Shampoo and rinse your hair.

5. Massage the rice water into your hair and scalp and let it sit for at least 20 minutes (and up to an hour).

6. Rinse.

Avocado Mask

This famous DIY haircare mask is used by Kourtney Kardashian, and it only requires four ingredients and 45 minutes of our time. The results? Smoother, shinier locks. Avocado is a natural detangler. It coats the hair with its fine oil to help you comb through your hair with no tangles.

You’ll need:

1 and 1/2 Avocados

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp manuka honey

1/2 squeezed lemon

1-3 drops lavender essential oil (optional)

Instructions:

1. Mix all the ingredients in a blender.

2. Apply the mask on your hair and comb all the way through.

3. Leave it on for 45 minutes.

4. Rinse.

Daily Scalp Massage

Stroke and massage your roots with fingertips or a proper massage tool to stimulate the follicles. This practice is therapeutic, relieves headaches, and promotes hair growth.

