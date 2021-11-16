New beauty drops: Gucci Beauty Palette Beauté Des Yeux Floral, Jimmy Choo I Want Choo & more

Stock up on these new beauty products this month because come December, you’ll be stocking up stockings for friends and family. Give yourself a little TLC with these new, luxurious products to hit beauty stores in Malaysia — online shopping links included.

STRIP TWO L(I)PS Prebiotic Range

STRIP: Ministry of Waxing has just released its newest skincare range for vulva care. That’s right, a whole range of products specially designed to care for one of the most sensitive areas of the body. The TWO L(I)PS Prebiotic Range is formulated between TWO L(I)PS’ latest prebiotic range is specifically formulated to sit between the pH levels of 4 – 6, which are the optimal pH levels needed for the skin of the vulva to thrive. The range includes RINSE, a gentle prebiotic cleanser; SCRUBBS, a jelly scrub; JUICE, a prebiotic body balm; SLEEPOVER, a repairing overnight mask; and SCREEN, a pore-refining sunscreen for beach days.

Jimmy Choo I Want Choo

If you relate to the elegance and playfulness of Jimmy Choo‘s fun high heels, here’s a new scent to complement your youthful spirit. Cleverly named ‘I Want Choo’, the fragrance is a floral, woody, and elevated with a citrus twist. Its top notes of mandarin contrast with smooth peach, while like red spider lily and jasmine lend a feminine feel, and base notes of vanilla and benzoin give the fragrance an earthy, grounding essence. Pair it with a pair of killer heels, preferably Jimmy Choo, and you’re ready to take on the town.

Laneige Limited-Edition Lip Sleeping Masks

Your long-time favourite Laniege lip mask now comes in two new limited-edition flavours to celebrate the brand’s 27th birthday: Peach Iced Tea and Gummy Bear. These new flavours join the current line-up consisting of Berry, Grapefruit and Apple Lime. Laneige’s best-selling lip sleeping mask is deliciously nourishing with vitamin C, antioxidants, and an exclusive Berry Mix Complex with a fragrant blend of raspberry, strawberry, cranberry, and blueberry extracts. If dry lips have always been a concern of yours, and lip balms just don’t cut it, you might find the solution you’ve been searching for overnight — literally.

Gucci Beauty Palette Beauté Des Yeux Floral

Here, we have the eyeshadow palette to inspire all your upcoming festive looks, from an earthy-smokey eyed Christmas to a glittering new year. The Palette Beauté Des Yeux Floral is in fact the very first eye shadow palette by Gucci Beauty, designed so you can create endless eye looks using different colour combinations: metallics, ultra-thin satin shades, and matte shadows. All 12 shades are highly pigmented, easy to blend, and long-lasting. Trust you’ll be looking fresh through the festive season.

Gucci Beauty Palette Beauté Des Yeux Floral is available at Gucci Beauty KLCC Store, Gucci Beauty Boutique at Mid Valley, and Gucci Beauty Counter at Sogo South Key

AHC Youth Focus







The popular Korean brand AHC has a new Youth Focus range for fans, which features an exclusive hero ingredient called Pro Retinal 11X, named so for being apparently 11 times more efficacious than retinol. The range consists of an emulsion, toner, and essence — lightweight textures with potent formulas that provide total anti-ageing functions including pore-tightening, brightening and firming. What also sets the Youth Focus range apart is the gentle formulas that make it suitable for daily use, even for sensitive skin.

