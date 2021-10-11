Our favourite beauty products of October will have you excited for self-care nights and waking up fresh-faced. From the new Nudestix Hydra-Peptide Lip Butter to Rare Beauty‘s Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara, you’ll find a handful of Prestige-approved products ahead.

Omorovicza Queen Cleanser

First, let us introduce you to an amazing skincare brand carried by KENS Apothecary in Malaysia, named Omorovicza. Its new Queen range of products is created to make full use of pleasing textures and floral scents. The Queen Cleanser is inspired by nostalgic cold-cream rituals and provides a gentle yet thorough cleanse. Key ingredients include sweet almond oil, moringa seed peptide, and calendula. Your skin will feel soft and supple under this creamy cleanser.

Price: RM399 (125ml)

Laneige Perfect Renew Youth Retinol Eye Cream for Face

The famous South Korean brand has added a new product to its Perfect Renew range. Don’t get it confused though, the ‘eye cream’ is made for your whole face, with retinol to stimulate collagen production, essential amino acids, and 5D hyaluronic acid for plump, bouncy skin. Laneige says the anti-ageing cream has 27 years of research behind it and has been clinically proven to reduce wrinkles around the eye area and increase skin firmness by more than 30% after four weeks of usage.

Price: RM295 (30ml) / RM185 (15ml available online only)

Nudeskin by Nudestix Hydra-Peptide Lip Butter

We do believe we’ve found the best lip care product of 2021, and it’s by one of our favourite vegan brands, Nudestix. The Hydra-Peptide Lip Butter packs nourishing avocado butter, vitamin-rich shea butter, plus peptides to lock in all that juicy moisture. Formulated to be free from gluten and all animal products, the lip butter is suitable for all skin types to help hydrate, exfoliate, tone, and moisturise for super-soft lips.

Price: RM80 (10ml)

Dr. Dennis Gross Advanced Ferulic + Retinol Overnight Texture Renewal Peel

If you love the feeling of squeeky clean skin and a fresh complexion, try the new and upgraded renewal peels from the Advanced Ferulic + Retinol range by Dr. Dennis Gross. This one-step peel pads help to build proteins and support skin renewal while you sleep with ingredients such as retinol, bakuchiol, rambutan, and ferulic acid. At the same time, cucumber extracts soothe the skin while squalane and hyaluronic acid lend hydration. Use it two to three times a week and follow with a rich serum and moisturiser.

Price: RM380 (16 treatments)

Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara

Last but not least, this month we’ve fallen in love with a mascara that lifts, lengthens, and volumises. Rare Beauty’s new mascara is water-resistant and easy to layer without drying too quickly, formulated with conditioners like castor oil so the product doesn’t flake, smudge or clump. Its curvy brush is key too; a combination of short and long bristles to reach all lashes.

Price: RM98

