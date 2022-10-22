13 new beauty drops to explore this October 2022

It’s one and a half months to December, but who are we kidding, it’s already party season. On that note, we’re pleased to present October’s class of new beauty products – just in time for Halloween too.

Before you drop some serious cash on 2022’s festive beauty specials and advent calendars, we want to highlight some products that are worth a permanent spot on your vanity table. Skincare fanatics on the lookout for the next holy grail will find joy in Clarins’s and Augustinus Bader’s latest offerings.

However, it’s makeup fiends that should truly be excited this October, as Anastasia Beverly Hills drops the perfect eyeshadow palette, Gucci Beauté unveils the sweetest powder blush, and Laneige partners up with Maison Kitsuné once more.

For the ultimate (but necessary) splurge, Diptyque’s limited edition pumpkin-inspired candle (we know it’s not a beauty product, but we couldn’t help ourselves) promises to get you into the mood for autumn instantly.

Read on for our favourite new beauty buys this October 2022