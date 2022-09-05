New in beauty: Exciting product launches to check out this September

Skin has been in for a while now, and there seems to be no end in sight for this trend. Last month, we spotlighted two cutting-edge sunscreens and a couple of skin-loving salves. As we enter a new month, we’ve rounded up our top picks of beauty products to try out in September 2022.
This month, the beauty market continues to bestow us with more exciting skincare goodies. The house of Anastasia Beverly Hills, known for its prowess over brows, is entering the serum scene with the release of its Brow Genius. Japanese skincare brand Tatcha, on the other hand, is offering up its ultimate skincare ritual through this bundle that features the brand’s line catered for dry, mature, and sensitive skin.
This is perhaps the most exciting one for the slew of beauty products arriving in September: Juice Beauty’s Green Apple Age Defy Serum. The organic and natural skincare brand itself hit Malaysian shores in late August. As the name suggests, the brand uses anti-oxidant-rich organic botanical juice as its base (instead of just water) to boost the effects of powerful skincare ingredients.
Following that, we have a royal treatment waiting for you, courtesy of History of Whoo. The much-anticipated rendition of the crowd-favourite Bichup First Moisture Anti-Aging Essence sees the bottle suited up to honour its regal heritage, and to commemorate this exciting edition, the brand launches this iteration as a set with accompanying skincare goodies.
Finally, we nominate these two base makeup products: the newly-released Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation and the ONE/SIZE Made for Shade Sculpting Bronzer Trio to perfect your complexion.
Discover our top choices of beauty products in September 2022:
If you’re trying to grow out your brows to rock the natural brow look, try out the latest release from Anastasia Beverly Hills: the Brow Genius serum. Harnessing the brow-boosting powers of castor oil, the serum is also powered by panthenol, tocopherol, and biotin to support new brow hair growth.
To use this, apply the serum to clean brows and allow the formula to dry down and absorb into the follicles for a couple of minutes before moving on to the rest of your skincare routine or your brow styling. For optimal results, apply every day (morning and night) for a minimum of eight weeks.
Sometimes, it pays to upgrade your skincare game. Enter Tatcha’s four-piece set, which features The Camelia Cleansing Oil, The Rice Polish: Classic, The Essence, and The Silk Cream.
Specifically targeting dull and aging skin, the set is an almost-complete ritual that will take you from makeup removal to the moisturising step. If you’ve been longing to try out the cult-favourite The Essence, perhaps give this set a shot before committing yourself to the full size. On the other hand, it also houses the unreleased The Silk Cream — so you can have the first go at this soon-to-be hit.
Pesky dark spots and discolouration, begone. For those suffering from stubborn pigmentation, Juice Beauty’s Green Apple Age Defy Serum will correct and lighten pesky spots. Formulated with a cocktail of alpha lipoic acid, CoQ10, and vitamin C, the antioxidant-powered serum is a powerhouse of anti-aging and brightening.
With Certified Organic Ingredients, items in the Juice Beauty line protect humans, animals, and the planet.
Taking inspiration straight from the Korean Royal Court, History of Whoo bottles up its iconic Bichup First Moisture Anti-Aging Essence — this time, in its ninth special edition. Each year, this hero product is dressed up to commemorate its regal stature. 2022 witnesses the juice packaged in an exquisite floral arrangement featuring plum and magnolia flowers that evokes the grandeur of its heritage.
But let’s talk about the essence itself. To help you achieve the ultimate balance and harmony, the Bichup First Moisture Anti-Aging Essence works hard to revitalise the skin, managing three major energies in the body: vitality, puffiness, and accumulated heat. In the long run, this essence promises to help you achieve youthful and healthy skin.
We’re long past the days of thick, cakey makeup. As the beauty world evolves, so do the formulae. Take, for instance, the Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation. It perfects the complexion without stifling the skin. With a buildable medium coverage — which gives you the ultimate flexibility, if you ask us — the foundation can take you from lighter, daily wears to an evening function depending on the amount you put on.
Thanks to the light-diffusing pigments and blurring spheres that Hourglass is best known for, the foundation boasts a skin-like finish. The vegan formula is also humidity- and sweat-resistant, making it an ideal foundation for this Malaysian climate.
From the fairest of the fair to those with the deepest of skin tones, everyone can get a slice of this ONE/SIZE goodness. With six inclusive options to peruse, there will be something for everyone. Each compact comes with three tones meant to shade, bronze, and sculpt the face for a more dimensional look.
Free of shimmers, the powders have the added bonus of blurring textures as a finishing powder does. If you tan easily, a single compact should be able to transition nicely even when you’re in between shades.
Hero and featured images credit: Hourglass