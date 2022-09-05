New in beauty: Exciting product launches to check out this September

Skin has been in for a while now, and there seems to be no end in sight for this trend. Last month, we spotlighted two cutting-edge sunscreens and a couple of skin-loving salves. As we enter a new month, we’ve rounded up our top picks of beauty products to try out in September 2022.

This month, the beauty market continues to bestow us with more exciting skincare goodies. The house of Anastasia Beverly Hills, known for its prowess over brows, is entering the serum scene with the release of its Brow Genius. Japanese skincare brand Tatcha, on the other hand, is offering up its ultimate skincare ritual through this bundle that features the brand’s line catered for dry, mature, and sensitive skin.

This is perhaps the most exciting one for the slew of beauty products arriving in September: Juice Beauty’s Green Apple Age Defy Serum. The organic and natural skincare brand itself hit Malaysian shores in late August. As the name suggests, the brand uses anti-oxidant-rich organic botanical juice as its base (instead of just water) to boost the effects of powerful skincare ingredients.

Following that, we have a royal treatment waiting for you, courtesy of History of Whoo. The much-anticipated rendition of the crowd-favourite Bichup First Moisture Anti-Aging Essence sees the bottle suited up to honour its regal heritage, and to commemorate this exciting edition, the brand launches this iteration as a set with accompanying skincare goodies.

Finally, we nominate these two base makeup products: the newly-released Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation and the ONE/SIZE Made for Shade Sculpting Bronzer Trio to perfect your complexion.