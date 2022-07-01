New in Beauty this July: The Ordinary, Louis Vuitton’s latest fragrance, and more

Whether you’re staying in to indulge in some self-care moments, or going on that long-awaited vacation, check out these goodies that are new in beauty for the month of July

This month, we also have a new brand entering the local market: the much-anticipated clinical skincare brand, The Ordinary. From the latest fragrances from the luxury fashion label Louis Vuitton to mugwort-powered skincare solutions, these are the latest beauty drops to peruse.

Discover what’s new in beauty for July:

Supergoop is out with sunblock for every single face

Your next favourite sunscreen. Image credit: Supergoop!

At Supergoop!, the team is bent on creating sunblock formulations that are not only effective but also an SPF that you would want to wear every day. Now, the brand introduces the Every. Single. Face., its simplest and most universal formula yet. Promising zero white-cast, the sunblock is going to deliver a refreshing and cooling boost to everyone from dry to oily skin types. Perfect for your beach vacation, this watery lotion is very water-resistant.

DECORTÉ Hydra Clarity Collection takes you on a different sugar high

For hydrated and translucent skin, check out this new collection. Image credit: DECORTÉ

Also new in beauty is the DECORTÉ Hydra Clarity Collection, which utilises three sugar ingredients to create their original ingredient, the Bihada-to. Featured across the range, Bihada-to comprises highly moisturising isomerised sugar, clove extract (to encourage healthy epidermal cell growth), and mugwort extract. This special creation allows the skin to retain moisture better, resulting in more translucent skin. The collection showcases a complete skincare routine, from a lightweight cleansing emulsion to illuminating masks drenched in the treatment essence.

I’m From adds the skin-healing Mugwort Range

A fix for troubled skin. Image credit: I’m From

Harnessing the miraculous power of the Korean Mugwort, the Korean skincare brand I’m From is targeting angry spots, stubborn acne, and inflamed skin. Also known as Artemisia Princeps, it has been known as a medicinal herb for its healing and anti-inflammatory properties. On the skin, it acts as an antibacterial ingredient that also soothes and treats even the most sensitive of skin. Try out its best-selling mask and spot gel to experience its skin-clearing benefits. The brand also has trial kits for you to test out before going for the full size.

The Ordinary arrives at Sephora Malaysia

Some of the most anticipated skincare items entering Sephora Malaysia. Image credit: The Ordinary

The long wait is over — the high-performance skincare brand The Ordinary enters the Malaysian market. Now available at Sephora Malaysia, the label offers efficacious skin care products that are also vegan and cruelty-free. At the moment, the retailer carries 18 items, including fan favourites such as the Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution, the Buffet Multi-Technology Peptide Serum, and the iconic duo that is the Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 and the Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%.

Les Parfums Louis Vuitton introduces Fleur Du Desert

An imprint of the latest Louis Vuitton fragrance. Image credit: Louis Vuitton

Set to release on 30 June, Les Parfums Louis Vuitton adds another oriental fragrance within the Middle East Collection. The complex concoction, encased in the iconic Louis Vuitton flacon, features three native Middle Eastern flowers: jasmine, orange blossom, and rose. Inspired by a morning walk in the Saudi Arabian desert, Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud weaves oud assam, cinnamon, ambrox, and ambrette into the floral cocktail to create this beautiful fragrance.

Featured image credit: Louis Vuitton ; Hero image credit: I’m From