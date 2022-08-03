New skincare and beauty products to add to cart in August

It’s a brand new month, and with new skincare and beauty products arriving in August, we round up some of the best buys that will definitely become your future favourites and staples.

As we move closer to total sun protection awareness, more and more brands are adding the category into their range, like Nudestix. On the other hand, in line with the same goal, other brands also centre their DNAs around sun protection (like Ultra Violette) and create everything to protect the skin from harmful solar rays.

This month, we’re also seeing expansions in the form of new skincare and beauty products this August, such as Rare Beauty’s extension into the classic lipstick bullets, and Dr.Jart+’s addition of the cult-favourite Cicapair line.

From the most cutting-edge sunscreens to classic lipstick shades, these are the new skincare and beauty products to check out in August:

Ultra Violette sunscreens

Sunscreen connoisseurs, rejoice. Recent new skin products include some of the most advanced sunscreen formulations have hit Malaysian Sephora stores — Ultra Violette. At the moment, we have five out of the eight total offerings from the Australian suncare brand, but fret not, as the crowd favourite Queen Screen Sun Serum SPF 50+ is available in the country.

Aside from that, the brand brought in more traditional forms of sunscreens: Supreme Screen SPF 50+ for those with dry skin; Clean Screen SPF 30+ for those with delicate and sensitive skin; and Lean Screen Mineral SPF 50+ for those who prefer a mattified finish.

Price ranges from RM80 to RM160.

Rare Beauty lipstick range

Selena Gomez, star of Only Murders in the Building, continues to wow beauty lovers everywhere with the expansion of her makeup line. This time, the brand is adding lipsticks and lip liners to the range.

The much-anticipated Kind Words Matte Lipsticks and Matte Lip Liners are very much true to the brand, which focuses on creating the best makeup for every day. From natural, your-lips-but-better mauves to nudes to complement every skin tone, the 10 shades of lipsticks arrive with matching waterproof lip liners.

Price ranges from RM74 to RM98.

Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Calming Gel Cream

Cica, or Centella Asiatica, has been all the rage in the skincare world, and Dr.Jart+ is one of the best in the game. The latest in its Cicapair range is the Calming Gel Cream. If you find the Cicapair Cream to be too rich for your liking, then the gel cream is the perfect solution in your case.

Lightweight yet powerful, the hydrating gel cream absorbs rapidly into the dermis to soothe irritated skin and calm redness. Whether you are suffering from sunburn from a sunny beach trip, or healing acne scars, the Calming Gel Cream will do wonders.

Price range from RM135.

Sulwhasoo Concentrated Ginseng Brightening range

Looking for more new skin products in August? When it comes to anti-aging, Sulwhasoo is the brand to go to. Now, the Korean beauty brand introduces the Concentrated Ginseng Brightening line that is inspired by a multi-target approach to help firm skin from within. Featuring two signature ingredients (Ginsenomics™ and Melasolv™ ), the two hero products of the range will be your best friends when it comes to eradicating fine lines and dullness.

Whether you’re thinking of experimenting with the Brightening Spot Ampoule or adding the Brightening Serum into your cocktail of essences, expect to achieve a radiant complexion that is also resilient and healthy.

Price ranges from RM465 to RM780. The range is available at Sulwhasoo Boutiques in Sunway Pyramid, Mid Valley Megamall, and Suria KLCC.

Nudestix sunscreen

In other sunscreen-related news, Nudestix has also recently launched its Nudescreen Daily Mineral Veil SPF 30. Promising to be 100% reef-safe, the formula is supercharged with green algae and polyphenol anti-oxidants to work synergistically with the sun protection elements of the sunblock.

With three shades to choose from, the Nudescreen is a multi-tasker that works as your daily moisturiser, skin tint, and primer. The best part? This new skin product is Skin Cancer Foundation-approved!

