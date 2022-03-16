New in Beauty: Spring beauty launches, including new brands at Sephora

The turn of the season means new product launches, and this time around, giant beauty retailer Sephora adds much-coveted brands such as Australian sunscreen brand Ultra Violette and the London-based (and science-based!) skincare brand Lixirskin.

So make some space in that beauty cabinet; it is time to add some new reinforcements into your beauty routine!

Check out our top new in beauty picks for the upcoming spring and summer seasons:

Ultra Violette Sheen Screen SPF 50 Hydrating Lip Balm

Image credit: Ultra Violette

If you’re someone who routinely applies and reapplies your SPF, congratulations! However, it’s time to up the ante and complete that sun protection. Here, Ultra Violette steps in to perfect your sun care routine with its Sheen Screen SPF 50 Hydrating Lip Balm that comes in several neutral shades. Made with hydrating lanolin, cacao seed butter and shea butter, the formulation protects the lips from getting chapped and from getting sunburned. Toss this in your beach bag and reapply as necessary.

Farmacy Clearly Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm

Image credit: Farmacy

The fragrance-free sister of the fan-favourite and best-selling Green Clean cleansing balm is making its way to the retailer soon, and we’ve got the inside scoop. It is indeed free of any fragrance compounds, making it the ideal makeup remover for sensitive skin. Unlike a lot of makeup remover balms out there, the Clearly Clean Makeup Meltaway cleansing balm does not sting the eye, and neither does it cloud your vision. Perhaps the best feature of this cleanser — on top of being formulated with sunflower seed oil and papaya fruit extract — is the fact that it washes away seamlessly without leaving any of the dreaded filmy residues behind.

Dr Dennis Gross Texture Renewal Serum

Thinking of incorporating retinol into your skincare routine? You’re in luck! Dr Dennis Gross has crafted its Texture Renewal Serum with extra care, promising to stave off the unsightly side effects retinol tend to leave. With bakuchiol, rambutan and ferulic acid added into this proprietary blend, it helps to support natural collagen production, resulting in a smooth and radiant complexion. Hydrators such as squalane and hyaluronic acid are included so your skin gets the boost of moisture it needs to prevent any dryness.

Tom Ford Beauty Eyes of Tom Ford

Image credit: Tom Ford Beauty

You can never go wrong with another neutral quad. For this season, three new Tom Ford Eye Colour Quads enter the fray with coordinated shades to fit every skin tone. Inspired by the designer’s philosophy of sculpting features with light and symmetry, each quad contours the eyes with a pigment technology that combines lush emollients that mimics the skin’s ceramides. These creamy shadows are made to last, moving with the skin for a crease- and flake-resistant finish, all while giving you high-impact intensity. Choose between Rose Topaz, Tiger Eye, and Smoky Quartz to create different sultry eye looks.

Nudestix Nudegold Glam Palette

Image credit: Nudestix

If you need more efficiency than an eye palette, look no further — Nudestix’s palettes give a new spin to the conventional eyeshadow palettes we are all familiar with. This limited edition 6-piece palette is the perfect addition for the upcoming summer, with hues of gold, copper, and saddle to create a complete eye look. Aside from the long-wearing Magnetic Luminous Eye Colours, one kiss-proof Magnetic Matte Lip Colour in the shade Boho is also part of the kit. Finish the look off with the lip conditioning Lip Glace in the all-new La Badi colour, created by beauty content creator Kaiser Coby.

Pai Resurrection Girl

Image credit: Pai

Like a tall drink of water, Pai’s Resurrection Girl is an ultra-hydrating mask concocted with a plush combination of sunflower, sweet almond and plum oils, shea butter, and resurrection leaf extract. The gel mask is rich and silky, working the instant it touches the skin. With just ten minutes of wear, any flakey skin and dry patches will be erased, reviving the complexion, making it your perfect post-flight companion. Don’t fret about the luxurious texture — it does not clog the pores, but instead acts as a cushion for the face.

Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream

With so many things going right for this formulation, we predict this item will fly off the shelves. Perfect for all skin types, this purple-hued pudding-like cream promises to hydrate, plump, and balance the skin. With a combination of five different weights of hyaluronic acid, and polyglutamic acid (a water-soluble peptide that has the power to hold on to 10 times the moisture as hyaluronic acid can), expect this Glow Recipe moisturiser to provide long-lasting hydration. The best feature? It’s totally refillable. Once you’ve used up every single drop — which you will — just pop in a refill pod and use as normal.

Lixirskin Peel Express

Image credit: Lixirskin

For those special occasions, a resurfacing peel is definitely in order. But it doesn’t have to come with a cost, according to Lixirskin. Its Peel Express combines the retexturing capabilities of acids and enzymes with moisturising glycerin and shea butter to act as a buffer, achieving equilibrium for the complexion. After 20 minutes, the mask will leave the skin glowing and with a smooth and refined texture. While the effect may be miraculous, you may want to save this magic potion for those significant moments — the brand recommends using this once or twice weekly.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Glow Serum

Image credit: Danessa Myricks Beauty

Glowy skin is in, and with that, Danessa Myricks Beauty has come out with its own spin on a radiance primer. Infused with the goodness of antioxidant-rich fruit extracts and squalane oil, it doubles as a skincare step to provide the skin with hydration. Use alone to achieve a no-makeup glass skin finish that’s all the rage these days, or layer under your makeup to get that glowing-from-within look. With two shades available, the Yummy Skin Glow Serum offers dewy skin for all skin tones.

Tatcha The Texture Tonic

Image credit: Tatcha

Created to alleviate oiliness and skin texture, Japanese brand Tatcha’s The Texture Tonic is perfect for the Malaysian climate. This gentle liquid exfoliating treatment combines AHAs, niacinamide, Japanese mugwort and wild rose to visibly even the complexion’s clarity and texture, all without taking away essential moisture. While most acid treatments leave the skin parched and sensitised, this tonic promises to reduce redness while simultaneously calming the skin, thanks to its balancing nature.

