Each month, the Prestige team curates all-new impressive products brought to you by beauty brands around the world — and available to purchase locally and/or online.

This month, we’re delighted to find products that can do little wonders, such as Lush‘s Twilight Dusting Powder for better sleep and relaxation, the Nudestix Brow Boost for thicker eyebrows, and a new flyaway attachment for the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer that gives you a salon-like blowout with ease. Shop our favourite beauty products of July below:

The Dyson’s Flyaway attachment

(Image credit: Dyson)

So you love how your hair looks (and how confident you feel) after getting a blowout at the salon — but attempting the same bounce and curl at home never goes as hoped. The trusty folks at Dyson have just released a Flyaway attachment that uses the same technology of Dyson’s famous Airwrap, which tames flyaways and smoothens hair in a world where you never have a bad hair day again. Bad news however for those who already own a Dyson Supersonic hair dryer — the Flyaway attachment isn’t yet sold separately, rather it comes bundled with the hair dryer set.

Clé de Peau Beauté Skin Refining Clay Scrub

(Image credit: Clé de Peau Beauté)

Here’s a product that’ll give your skin that confidently clean feel. The Clé de Peau Beauté Skin Refining Clay Scrub can be used in place of your current cleanser once or twice a week, during which the mineral-rich cleansing scrub exfoliates and dissolves excess oil. It’s made with ultra-fine, naturally derived polishing beads, and antioxidant-rich Rose Apple Leaf. Doubling as a mask, the product can also be applied onto skin for five minutes before rinsing off to reveal a smoother, more radiant complexion.

Lush Twilight Dusting Powder

(Image credit: Lush)

The newly launched Twilight Dusting Powder by Lush reminds us of our childhood. It has that post-shower, pre-bedtime soft skin charm that we appreciate, and smells so comforting when dusted onto bedsheets (you might want to smear it around so it doesn’t look like a flaky scalp). That calming scent is a heavenly blend of botanical lavender and syrupy tonka. All ingredients are natural and friendly on sensitive skin.

Nudestix Brow Boost + Set Gel XL

(Image credit: Nudestix)

Combed and lifted brows will change your life, or at very least, the way you look. If you’re a fan of eyebrow lamination (a temporary perm that sets the eyebrows upwards), or how your brows look thicker when they’re brushed and fanned out, try the new Nudestix Brow Boost + Set Gel XL. The Brow Boost works in two ways; its peptide complex stimulates keratin and increases hair density, and as light “makeup” by brushing and setting the brows with a non-flaking, clear brow gel Nudestix formula.

Gallinée Face Vinegar Toner

(Image credit: Gallinée)

Gallinée’s Face Vinegar Toner is probably the best we’ve tried! It’s not a new product, but is a holy grail toner in the beauty world, especially favourited by those with sensitive and oily skin. Its key ingredients are hibiscus-infused apple cider vinegar that nourishes and brightens the skin, a calming prebiotic called Actibiome, and gentle post biotic acids that help healthy bacteria grow. In short, it purifies, tones removes dead skin cells, and promotes better absorption of good bacteria and other skincare ingredients to follow.

(Main image credit: Nudestix)

