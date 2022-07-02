Olaplex hair care: What’s all the hype about?

Wondering what the hype about Olaplex hair care is all about?

At first glance, Olaplex hair care products don’t look like anything special, with their minimalist packaging seemingly inspired by pharmaceutical products. However, they have millions of fans around the world, and can even boast of being one of the most popular hair care products when it comes to internet searches. So what’s the key to this unexpected and phenomenal success?

As the most-searched hair care brand on Google, Olaplex has so far garnered nearly 14 million posts on Instagram, and over a billion views on TikTok. A surprising success for hair care products with price tags approaching $30 for a single bottle, and even more so for a brand that is not yet 10 years old. Launched in 2014 by Dr. Eric Pressly and Dr. Craig Hawker — two research chemists — the Olaplex brand is characterized by its patented technology, which first conquered hair salons before winning over the public.

A patented active ingredient

The success of Olaplex hair care products is largely based on a single ingredient: bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate. Its name is certainly hard to pronounce, but this compound is supposedly miraculous, according to the many comments posted by those who have tried it out.

Comprising millions of hair bonds, our hair shows strength, resistance, and shine when it is in good health. However, certain factors — such as coloring, bleaching, heated appliances, and even pollution — can cause these bonds to break, resulting in split ends and damaged hair. This is where Olaplex’s ‘miracle’ ingredient comes in, repairing past damage while also protecting against future damage.

This patented technology works at the molecular level, not on the surface, which ensures particularly long-term action, with greater effect on all hair types, according to the brand, as well as the hairdressers who are using the products in their salons. From shampoos to serums to masks, oils, and other treatments, the brand’s numbered products all contain this same ‘magic’ ingredient that seems to make all the difference.

A bestselling product

If all Olaplex hair care products are widely praised on social networks, the ‘Hair Perfector’ (No. 3) clearly stands out from its counterparts. It is even the brand’s global bestseller, selling every five seconds in the world. On TikTok, its mere mention has already generated several hundred thousand views, testifying — in part — to the craze for this hair care product at the crossroads between a mask and a conditioner.

On its e-store, the brand describes the product as “a weekly at-home treatment, not a conditioner, that reduces breakage and visibly strengthens hair, improving its look and feel.” Alone, or in conjunction with other products in the range, it is said to help repair the hair in-depth, and make it stronger against external aggressors in the future.

Kim Kardashian, a regular customer

Not content with enjoying ever-growing popularity on social networks, Olaplex can also boast of being in favour of one of the most influential personalities in the world. As far back as 2017, Kim Kardashian shared her appreciation for the brand’s products — as used by her regular hairstylist — allowing her to go from brown to blonde, and back again, without damaging her famous mane.

And, as if that wasn’t enough, the brand can also now relish in seeing its name up there with the hair trends of the moment. This spring, the Olaplex bun — a tight, slicked-back bun — was the hairstyle in the spotlight, notably because Bella Hadid is an avid fan of the look. Not surprisingly, the name of this hairstyle comes from the hair care required to achieve it. Smart move!

One small problem

The only shadow on the horizon appears to be a controversy that became the subject of much attention a few weeks ago. The cause? A chemical compound called lilial (or butylphenyl methylpropional), was spotted by influencers on the ingredients list of the brand’s flagship product. Suspected of acting as an endocrine disruptor, it has been banned from cosmetic products marketed in the European Union since March 1.

Videos on the subject multiplied on social networks, reflecting users’ concerns for their health, and reflecting a potential ban of the product. However, fans can rest assured that the product is still available on the brand’s e-store, as the brand has stated that it has removed the problematic ingredient from its star product.

Hero and featured image credit: Photo by Ali Pazani on Unsplash

This article was published via AFP Relaxnews