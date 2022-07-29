Pink hair is the hottest celebrity-approved beauty fad

Pink hair is in trend now, thanks to the Barbiecore trend.

In case you missed the memo, hot pink is the hottest colour of the season. And, given that Dua Lipa is one of the most fashionable diva’s, it’s no wonder that she took the Barbiecore trend a notch higher. Because she didn’t simply put on some pink acrylics or put on a pink ensemble from head to toe. The singer dyed her jet black hair a fiery pink. And to say we’re smitten with the style is an understatement. If you want to join in on the fad, here’s all the celebrity’s pink hair colour inspiration you’ll need to nail this look.

Pink hair is all the rage this season!

The “Barbiecore” fad is back, but this time with a beauty spin. Pink’s popularity, whether in fashion or beauty, is gaining traction for all the right reasons! And celebs are undoubtedly making the most of summer by keeping up with fashion and trends. And pink hair is all the rage this season! Pink hair is the season’s biggest celebrity-approved beauty trend. From chic blonde hair to darker colours of pink, celebs are donning it like never before, and we are totally up to take some inspiration. We’ve got you covered with the best pink looks to bookmark for the season, from Joey King’s blonde look to Lizzo’s vibrant pink tresses!

The man responsible for her Barbiecore transformation? Chris Appleton. The hairstylist took to Instagram to share some BTS photos of Dua in all her “candy crush pink” hair glory. “Pink make the boys wink – lil bts of the magic,” he captioned his post. The “Levitating” singer also shared a handful of photos via her Instagram page—and it didn’t take long for fans to start obsessing over her new look.

The Grammy winner is no stranger to experimenting with different hair colours. She previously had dip dyed pink ends in April 2020, a copper red tone for her Versace campaign in June 2021, and a platinum blonde shade for the 2022 Grammys.

Dua isn’t the only celebrity to have experimented with pink hair in recent weeks. Here are some other celebrities to take inspiration from.

From pixie cut to bobs to long face framing layers, pink hair trend goes with any hairstyle.

How to make your pink hair last longer?

One of the most popular questions hairdressers get is how to make rainbow colours stay longer, and since these colours aren’t actually absorbed by your hair—they just sit on the cuticle—they have a pretty short lifespan. Unfortunately, pink hair fades quickly, so you’ll need to keep up with maintenance.

Experts advise using at-home products to keep the colour looking fresh. Adding products that help protect your colour to your hair-washing routine, which will refresh and hydrate your hair while keeping the colour vibrant. Remove any sulphate-containing conditioners or shampoos from your routine as well, since these may strip the colour.

To combat dryness, experts recommend using a weekly hair mask, such as the Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask. Also, be prepared to spend more time at the salon than normal. Pink is a high-maintenance colour; you’ll definitely need to visit the salon more frequently to keep the pink looking the best.

Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/dualipa; Hero Image: Courtesy Instagram/machinegunkelly

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India