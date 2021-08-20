Not too long ago was the subject of hair removal considered awkward and taboo. It still is today, sort of. Whether one goes fully bare (aka Hollywood down there) or how often waxing appointments are scheduled, aren’t topics for the breakfast table.

Since launching in 2006, STRIP: Ministry of Waxing has done a lot in Malaysia to change the landscape (no pun intended) of hair removal — not just to promote the idea itself of hair removal, but also the importance of quality, speed and hygiene. They’re the pioneers of today’s commonly practiced ‘no double dipping’ rule, and have formulated in-house wax and post-wax care products.

Dare we say, they’ve even made waxing chic and cool? The brand uses fun and amusement so we can learn to laugh at what would be considered taboo or embarrassing — cute outlet decor that makes you feel at ease, mascot Orangutan dolls you can squeeze the heck out during your wax session, even a campaign with PETA to promote going furless.

Ms. Pua Lee Lan, the founder of STRIP: Ministry of Waxing in Malaysia.

The STRIP brand was brought to Malaysian shores from Singapore by Pua Lee Lan. Born in Sekinchan, Pua began her career in beauty as a facial therapist, when she was picked by STRIP’s founder Cynthia Chua to train as a waxing therapist for when the salon would first open in Singapore. In preparation for STRIP’s launch, Chua flew in top waxing professionals from New York to train her team on the art of hair removal, with an emphasis on Brazilian waxing.

Pua was a big part of the Research and Development team and helped to test the wax formulas and products, as well as developing pain-free techniques adhering to the high levels of cleanliness. Eventually, Pua climbed up the ranks from a therapist to trainer, and eventually as an area manager.

She took a bold leap of faith moving back to Malaysia and opening up the first local STRIP: Ministry of Waxing salon in Bangsar. What was the hair removal scene like, you wonder? Painful. Literally. There wasn’t much expertise at the time that led to customer confidence or innovation in hair removal techniques. Waxing was even more expensive and seen as an add-on treatment at spas. These days, there are hundreds of waxing salons in Malaysia. STRIP themselves have nine salons across the Klang Valley and Penang.

Let’s be real, if you’ve been trying your best (and given the fact that you’re no pro, your worst) to nip body hair in the bud (or should we say, follicle), then you’ll find some appreciation for your go-to wax specialist in this interview with Pua Lee Lan.